Bellamkonda Sreenivas introduces ‘pellam’ Kavya as ‘nippu’ in 1st post after wedding; Tollywood celebs attend reception
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy threw a reception in Hyderabad on May 1 after their wedding in Tirumala on April 29. Take a look.
Actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas married Kavya Reddy in a traditional ceremony in Tirumala on April 29. The newlyweds hosted a reception in Hyderabad on May 1 for friends from the Tollywood film industry. In his first post after the wedding, Sreenivas introduced his ‘pellam’ (wife) as ‘nippu’ (fire).
Bellamkonda Sreenivas introduces ‘pellam’ Kavya Reddy
Sreenivas posted pictures of his wedding to Kavya on Instagram. The pictures show the couple dressed in matching ivory and silver outfits, with the groom decked in gold and the bride in diamonds. The couple also matched in gold and purple outfits for some of the wedding ceremonies. The pictures show Sreenivas and Kavya lovingly gazing into each other’s eyes and stealing kisses.
Posting the pictures, the actor wrote, “In the midst of everything I’ve built, I found something far greater. World, meet my wife. #Kavyaamma #kavyabellamkonda NA PELLAM NIPPU RA (My wife is fire/fierce).” For the unversed, ‘naa pellam nippu ra’ is a reference to his famous dialogue from Jaya Janaki Nayaka (2017) in which his character passionately says “Nee kuthuru nippu ra (Your daughter is fire/fierce).”
Tollywood celebrities attend wedding reception{{/usCountry}}
Tollywood celebrities attend wedding reception{{/usCountry}}
Sreenivas and Kavya threw a wedding reception in Hyderabad on Friday. Celebrities such as Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Saikumar, Aadi, Shiva Kandukuri, Kajal Aggarwal and several others attended it. Kavya opted for a sequinned silver lehenga, while Sreenivas chose a dark suit with silver detailing. The couple couldn’t help but steal kisses at the reception, too, while posing for pictures.{{/usCountry}}
Sreenivas and Kavya threw a wedding reception in Hyderabad on Friday. Celebrities such as Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Saikumar, Aadi, Shiva Kandukuri, Kajal Aggarwal and several others attended it. Kavya opted for a sequinned silver lehenga, while Sreenivas chose a dark suit with silver detailing. The couple couldn’t help but steal kisses at the reception, too, while posing for pictures.{{/usCountry}}
Kajal, who acted with Sreenivas in Kavacham (2018) and Sita (2019), greeted him with a warm hug. She also congratulated him on his wedding, writing, “Biggest congratulations lovelies! May you guys have a lifetime of love, togetherness and joy! Pictures speak a 1000 words, adorable!” Sundeep Kishan was spotted taking selfies with a fan at the reception, which was also attended by Allari Naresh, Gopichand, and others.
About Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas-Kavya Reddy
In March this year, Sreenivas announced that he would be marrying Kavya. He posted pictures of them in matching peach outfits and wrote on Instagram, “To my Kavyaamma, Life has its own beautiful timing… and mine brought you into my world. Thank you for coming into my life, believing me at the right time, filling my days with positivity and countless smiles !! Will make sure that smile on your face will never fade away. I can’t wait for our forever together. With love, Your Sreeni.” They got engaged in the same month. Last seen in the 2025 films Bhairavam and Kishkindhapuri, he has Tyson Naidu and Haindava lined up.
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