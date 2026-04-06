Bellamkonda Sreenivas sweetly kisses fiancée Kavya Reddy's hand after engagement, wedding date and venue revealed
Actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas got engaged to his girlfriend Kavya Reddy in Hyderabad in the presence of their loved ones. Know all about it.
Actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas got engaged to his girlfriend Kavya Reddy in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad on Sunday, April 5. Pictures and videos from the event show the couple twinning, with the actor planting a sweet kiss on his fiancée’s hand after the engagement. Their wedding date has also been revealed.
Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Kavya Reddy engaged
On April 5, Sreenivas and Kavya made their relationship official by getting engaged in the presence of their family and loved ones. The event took place at a sprawling farmhouse in Hyderabad on Friday evening. Sreenivas’ friends from the film industry also attended the event. One video shows the actor sweetly kissing his fiancée’s hand after they’re engaged and surrounded by fireworks.
Other videos from their engagement show Sreenivas getting down on one knee as he put on Kavya’s engagement ring, while men standing behind him wore T-shirts that read ‘Will you marry me?’
The couple also marked their engagement by releasing heart-shaped balloons with the guests and enjoying the fireworks. Sreenivas and Kavya will tie the knot on April 29 in Tirumala, his team confirms to HT. The couple chose the location for ‘its spiritual resonance and majestic surroundings’.
About Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy
In March this year, Sreenivas announced on social media that he would get engaged to Kavya and marry her soon. Amid rumours of a secret engagement, he clarified that they had a roka ceremony.
On March 9, sharing pictures with her for the first time on social media, he wrote, “To my Kavyaamma, Life has its own beautiful timing… and mine brought you into my world. Thank you for coming into my life, believing me at the right time, filling my days with positivity and countless smiles !! Will make sure that smile on your face will never fade away. I can’t wait for our forever together.”
He also added, “And to everyone asking, this was not an engagement, just a small family announcement. The Celebrations are yet to begin, and the dates will be announced soon. Your love and support mean the world to me.” He also posted a video from the roka ceremony a few days later, writing, “A moment I’ll always hold close to my heart. Grateful for the love, the blessings and everyone who made this day so special.”
Sreenivas debuted in Tollywood with the action drama Alludu Seenu (2014) and gained fame with the crime thriller Rakshasudu (2019). He last starred in the 2025 films Bhairavam and Kishkindhapuri after debuting in Bollywood with the remake of Chatrapathi in 2023. He will soon star in Tyson Naidu and Haindava.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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