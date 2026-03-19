Ranveer Singh has built ‘next level’ connect with Telugu audience with Dhurandhar 2: Bellamkonda Sreenivas
Bellamkonda Sreenivas reviews Dhurandhar 2 and praised Ranveer Singh's performance in the film. He also noted the actor's connect with Telugu audience.
Dhurandhar 2 has been released in theatres today (March 19). Viewers have thronged to theatres nationwide to catch the film on the first day itself. The spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh in the lead has been receiving positive reviews so far. Many actors from across industries have praised the film, including Vijay Deverakonda and Allu Arjun. Now, Telugu star Bellamkonda Sreenivas has praised the film and hailed Ranveer's performance. (Also read: Dhurandhar 2 review, release live updates: Ranveer Singh film eyes ₹100 crore opening, beats Jawan with morning shows)
What Bellamkonda Sreenivas wrote
Sreenivas took to his X account and wrote, “Watched #DhurandharTheRevenge last night, what an absolute ride! High on intensity, emotion, and goosebumps @RanveerOfficial brother.. you just owned every frame! (fire emoticon) The connect you’ve built with Telugu audience is next level.”
He added, “We need your films hitting our screens regularly from now on! Big shoutout to @ActorMadhavan garu & total team for delivering solid depth. @AdityaDharFilms garu, outstanding vision and execution. Total theatrical high.”
About Dhurandhar 2
The film is set in Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles. The Aditya Dhar film revolves around covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of geopolitical and terror events. Dhurandhar 2 revolves around the psychological and physical transformation of Ranveer Singh's character Jaskirat Singh Rangi into the spy Hamza Ali Mazari.
Dhurandhar 2 had the widest paid preview screening for an Indian film, with 9,000 shows across 6,000 screens in India alone. This gave the film domestic net earnings of ₹44 crore ( ₹52.50 crore gross), a new all-time record. Despite several dubbed shows being cancelled or postponed, and reports of glitches and delays in Hindi shows as well, Dhurandhar 2 managed to beat the existing record by a mile. The overall India record was reset, with Pawan Kalyan’s OG ( ₹25 crore) moving to second place.
An excerpt from the HT review of the film read, "What really saves the film is everything after the interval. The interval point hits well, and from there, the second half is far more engaging, building up nicely to a climax that lands exactly as it should.
Aditya, the director, also shows some good restraint. He doesn’t rely on obvious callbacks or flashbacks from the first film just to get cheers. The story moves forward instead of looking back, which works in its favour. Where the film does feel a bit heavy-handed, though, is in how often it praises the government in power. It starts to feel a little too deliberate, and you do wonder if it was needed."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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