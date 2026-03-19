Ranveer Singh has built ‘next level’ connect with Telugu audience with Dhurandhar 2: Bellamkonda Sreenivas

He added, “We need your films hitting our screens regularly from now on! Big shoutout to @ActorMadhavan garu & total team for delivering solid depth. @AdityaDharFilms garu, outstanding vision and execution. Total theatrical high.”

Sreenivas took to his X account and wrote, “Watched #DhurandharTheRevenge last night, what an absolute ride! High on intensity, emotion, and goosebumps @RanveerOfficial brother.. you just owned every frame! (fire emoticon) The connect you’ve built with Telugu audience is next level.”

Dhurandhar 2 has been released in theatres today (March 19). Viewers have thronged to theatres nationwide to catch the film on the first day itself. The spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh in the lead has been receiving positive reviews so far. Many actors from across industries have praised the film, including Vijay Deverakonda and Allu Arjun. Now, Telugu star Bellamkonda Sreenivas has praised the film and hailed Ranveer's performance. (Also read: Dhurandhar 2 review, release live updates: Ranveer Singh film eyes ₹100 crore opening, beats Jawan with morning shows )

About Dhurandhar 2 The film is set in Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles. The Aditya Dhar film revolves around covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of geopolitical and terror events. Dhurandhar 2 revolves around the psychological and physical transformation of Ranveer Singh's character Jaskirat Singh Rangi into the spy Hamza Ali Mazari.

Dhurandhar 2 had the widest paid preview screening for an Indian film, with 9,000 shows across 6,000 screens in India alone. This gave the film domestic net earnings of ₹44 crore ( ₹52.50 crore gross), a new all-time record. Despite several dubbed shows being cancelled or postponed, and reports of glitches and delays in Hindi shows as well, Dhurandhar 2 managed to beat the existing record by a mile. The overall India record was reset, with Pawan Kalyan’s OG ( ₹25 crore) moving to second place.

An excerpt from the HT review of the film read, "What really saves the film is everything after the interval. The interval point hits well, and from there, the second half is far more engaging, building up nicely to a climax that lands exactly as it should.

Aditya, the director, also shows some good restraint. He doesn’t rely on obvious callbacks or flashbacks from the first film just to get cheers. The story moves forward instead of looking back, which works in its favour. Where the film does feel a bit heavy-handed, though, is in how often it praises the government in power. It starts to feel a little too deliberate, and you do wonder if it was needed."