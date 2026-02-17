Brand strategist issues apology, retracts claims about Allu Arjun's 42 dos and don'ts; podcaster deletes videos

On Monday, Kaveri took to X and issued a public apology, which read: “Upon reflection, I wish to clarify that these statements were incorrect and were not based on any verified document or factual material. To be clear, no document containing ‘42 dos and don’ts’ was issued to me by Mr Allu Arjun or by anyone acting on his behalf. My remarks were made in the flow of conversation and should not have been presented as factual assertions.”

Recently, Allu Arjun grabbed headlines when brand strategist Kaveri Baruah claimed on the Sweekriti Talks podcast that the actor’s team had handed her a list of 42 dos and don’ts before she met him. However, Allu Arjun’s team dismissed the claims following immense backlash. Now, both the brand strategist and the podcaster have issued public apologies.

The podcaster, Sweekriti, also issued a clarification and apology on Instagram. She revealed that the podcast and the reel in which Kaveri spoke about Allu Arjun’s alleged dos and don’ts had been deleted. She added that the episode in question was intended as part of a general, educational discussion concerning industry practices and wrote, “There was no intention whatsoever to harm, provoke, defame, or make any imputation against any individual, nor to derive any undue advantage at the expense of any person. Notwithstanding the absence of malice or intent, we acknowledge that as the publisher, we bear responsibility for the consequences of content disseminated from our platform.”

She added, “I sincerely regret making those statements and any misunderstanding or reputational harm they may have caused. I withdraw the remarks in their entirety. I have the utmost respect for Mr Allu Arjun and his body of work, and I regret any inconvenience caused.”

She claimed that, at the time of publication, Kaveri’s statement about Allu Arjun’s alleged dos and don’ts was shared in the belief that it was true, without knowledge of its inaccuracy and without any wrongful intent or malice. However, after Kaveri retracted her statement, the videos were removed from YouTube and Instagram.

She concluded, “We are clarifying and correcting the record. The guest has since acknowledged and withdrawn unverified statements. The said remarks stand expressly withdrawn from all our platforms. This clarification is issued in the interest of responsible discourse and accuracy. We regret any unintended misunderstanding that may have arisen and reiterate that there was no malice. We also request that third parties refrain from any further misrepresentation or selective interpretation. We further request people to end the harassment of the host and those associated with our channel.”

What did the brand strategist say about Allu Arjun? Kaveri made shocking claims about the Telugu star while speaking about his entourage. She said, “Before meeting him, we had a note which had 42 dos and don’ts. And they have a manager’s manager’s manager. They are very strict, like don’t look into sir’s eyes, don’t shake his hand.”

Soon after the statement went viral on social media and people criticised Allu Arjun over the alleged demands, the actor’s team issued a statement which read: “Certain recent comments made about Mr Allu Arjun are completely baseless and untrue. He has always conducted himself with the utmost dignity and honour. We take these false allegations seriously. Our legal team is initiating defamation proceedings against those responsible. We request everyone to refrain from spreading unverified information.” Many of the actor’s co-stars also came out in his support, denying that he had made any such demands.