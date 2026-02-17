Brand strategist issues apology, retracts claims about Allu Arjun's 42 dos and don'ts; podcaster deletes videos
Brand strategist Kaveri retracted her statement about Allu Arjun's alleged dos and don'ts, podcaster requested people to stop harassing her.
Recently, Allu Arjun grabbed headlines when brand strategist Kaveri Baruah claimed on the Sweekriti Talks podcast that the actor’s team had handed her a list of 42 dos and don’ts before she met him. However, Allu Arjun’s team dismissed the claims following immense backlash. Now, both the brand strategist and the podcaster have issued public apologies.
Brand Strategist and podcaster issue apology
On Monday, Kaveri took to X and issued a public apology, which read: “Upon reflection, I wish to clarify that these statements were incorrect and were not based on any verified document or factual material. To be clear, no document containing ‘42 dos and don’ts’ was issued to me by Mr Allu Arjun or by anyone acting on his behalf. My remarks were made in the flow of conversation and should not have been presented as factual assertions.”
She added, “I sincerely regret making those statements and any misunderstanding or reputational harm they may have caused. I withdraw the remarks in their entirety. I have the utmost respect for Mr Allu Arjun and his body of work, and I regret any inconvenience caused.”
The podcaster, Sweekriti, also issued a clarification and apology on Instagram. She revealed that the podcast and the reel in which Kaveri spoke about Allu Arjun’s alleged dos and don’ts had been deleted. She added that the episode in question was intended as part of a general, educational discussion concerning industry practices and wrote, “There was no intention whatsoever to harm, provoke, defame, or make any imputation against any individual, nor to derive any undue advantage at the expense of any person. Notwithstanding the absence of malice or intent, we acknowledge that as the publisher, we bear responsibility for the consequences of content disseminated from our platform.”
She claimed that, at the time of publication, Kaveri’s statement about Allu Arjun’s alleged dos and don’ts was shared in the belief that it was true, without knowledge of its inaccuracy and without any wrongful intent or malice. However, after Kaveri retracted her statement, the videos were removed from YouTube and Instagram.
She concluded, “We are clarifying and correcting the record. The guest has since acknowledged and withdrawn unverified statements. The said remarks stand expressly withdrawn from all our platforms. This clarification is issued in the interest of responsible discourse and accuracy. We regret any unintended misunderstanding that may have arisen and reiterate that there was no malice. We also request that third parties refrain from any further misrepresentation or selective interpretation. We further request people to end the harassment of the host and those associated with our channel.”
What did the brand strategist say about Allu Arjun?
Kaveri made shocking claims about the Telugu star while speaking about his entourage. She said, “Before meeting him, we had a note which had 42 dos and don’ts. And they have a manager’s manager’s manager. They are very strict, like don’t look into sir’s eyes, don’t shake his hand.”
Soon after the statement went viral on social media and people criticised Allu Arjun over the alleged demands, the actor’s team issued a statement which read: “Certain recent comments made about Mr Allu Arjun are completely baseless and untrue. He has always conducted himself with the utmost dignity and honour. We take these false allegations seriously. Our legal team is initiating defamation proceedings against those responsible. We request everyone to refrain from spreading unverified information.” Many of the actor’s co-stars also came out in his support, denying that he had made any such demands.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.