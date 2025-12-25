Champion movie Twitter reviews: Fans praise Roshan Meka's strong performance, say sports drama packs a punch

Champion Twitter reviews: Roshan Meka and Anaswara Rajan's highly anticipated sports drama, Champion, has released in theatres today (December 25). It marks Roshan's return to the screen after a 4-year break. The period sports drama, written and directed by Pradeep Advaitham, and viewers who saw the film in theatres took to social media to share their reviews. If the first impressions are to be believed, the film is a solid entertainer with a good storyline and performances. Roshan Meka and Anaswara Rajan in a still from the film Champion.

What are the viewers saying about Champion?

One user reviewed Champion and said, “Done watching #Champion and Roshan Meka hits it out of the park. Emotional core works really well in the second half, supported by strong music & visuals. Slow narration at places, but the interval and climax make up for it BIG time. Unexpected ending seals the deal. Another content-rich film from @VyjayanthiFilms. Rating: 3.5/5”

Another user took to X and said,“With #Champion, filmmakers genuinely honor a lesser-known story of sacrifice. Some strong emotional moments, especially in the final thirty minutes, elevate the film along with its technical skills, yet a more impactful screenplay could have intensified it further.”

Roshan Meka's performance gets singled out

Many viewers pointed out that Roshan impressed with his lead performance. One said, “Champion is a well made film with strong visuals, rich production values & impactful BGM. Fun first half smoothly shifts into an emotional second half with a solid interval & climax. Roshan Meka shines throughout, and despite minor pacing issues, the film works well overall.”

“An excellent film with a perfect story and concept. Felt very fresh after a long time. Superb songs and BGM. Top-notch performance by Roshan and very good production values. Only minus is slow narration !!” said a second viewer.

Champion is a period action drama set in pre-Independence Secunderabad. The film follows Michael, who is a young man who dreams of playing football in London. Circumstances pull him into the Bhairanpally uprising. The music of Champion is composed by Mickey J Meyer. The film is produced by Swapna Cinema.