Jr NTR unveils Champion teaser ahead of Christmas release: Here's all on the period sports drama

Jr NTR shared a 41-second teaser for the period sports drama Champion today, introducing the preview and offering public support for the film and its team. Jr NTR shared a note praising the producers of Champion- Swapna and Priyanka Dutt.

The teaser, titled Celebration of Champion, shows village festivities, football sequences, and stylised period visuals. The story is set in Secunderabad in 1948. It follows a young footballer whose ambitions unfold alongside a tense political backdrop.

The film is scheduled for a Christmas release. The teaser launch drew early reactions from across the Telugu film industry.

What the Champion teaser shows

The teaser introduces Roshan Meka as Michael, a footballer from a village setting. The visuals move between local celebrations, match footage, and scenes suggesting social unrest.

The narrative references the Bhairanpally massacre, a historical incident linked to villagers resisting the Nizam’s militia. The teaser does not explain the event in detail, but it positions the story within that period of Telangana’s history, Telugu360 reported.

The tone of Champion’s teaser remains restrained. The emphasis stays on atmosphere, setting, and movement.

Jr NTR’s message for the team

Jr NTR shared the teaser on X and posted a note praising producers Swapna and Priyanka Dutt, who are backing the project under Swapna Cinema.

“From Student No.1 to Champion, Swapna and Priyanka have highlighted and supported new and unique voices in cinema,” he wrote. “Every movie they make reflects their love for cinema and the courage to attempt something new.”

He also added, “All my best wishes to Roshan, Anaswara, Pradeep and the entire team of Champion for a memorable finish to 2025.”

The producers responded with their own message. “This journey began with you, and there’s been no looking back since.”

Industry and audience reactions to the teaser

Filmmakers and actors, including SS Rajamouli and Prabhas, shared messages of encouragement ahead of the teaser’s wider release.

SS Rajamouli praised Champion.(Instagram/@ssrajamouli)

Prabhas encouraged fans to support Champion.(Instagram/@actorprabhas)

Audience responses focused on the film’s theme and the producers’ track record. One user wrote, “A brand forms when conviction beats formulas repeatedly.” Another commented on the consistency behind the banner rather than the project alone.

For now, the teaser positions Champion as a period sports drama tied closely to regional history, with football used as the narrative entry point. More details about the film’s plot and release plan are expected as the premiere approaches.