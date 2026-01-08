Cheekatilo OTT release date: When and where to watch Sobhita Dhulipala's crime drama

On Thursday, the OTT platform announced the release date of Cheetakilo in a joint Instagram post with Sobhita, stating that the film will premiere on January 23. The film is directed by Sharan Kopishetty, produced by D. Suresh Babu under the banner of Suresh Production Pvt Ltd, and written by Chandra Pemmaraju and Sharan Kopishetty.

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala plays the lead in Cheetakilo, an edge-of-the-seat crime suspense that follows Sandhya, a true crime podcaster whose relentless quest for truth exposes some of the most brutal and darkest secrets of the city. The film is heading for a direct OTT release on Prime Video.

About the film Apart from Sobhita, the film also stars Viswadev Rachakonda, alongside Chaitanya Visalakshmi, Esha Chawla, Jhansi, Aamani and Vadlamani Srinivas in pivotal roles. The film follows Sandhya's pursuit of justice after her intern’s mysterious death unravels a chilling trail of brutal crimes.

Talking about the film, producer D Suresh Babu shared, “Cheekatilo is a layered, emotional suspense drama. What’s close to my heart is how it explores the courage to confront darkness and speak the truth, something we need more of in society today. Working with Prime Video on this Prime Original has been a wonderful experience. The movie marks another milestone in our longstanding collaboration. We share a vision of championing unique, culturally rooted narratives with relatable characters that not only entertain but deeply engage viewers. With its haunting storyline and powerful performances, Cheekatilo promises an unforgettable and gripping journey. I am excited for audiences in India and around the world to experience it when it premieres globally on Prime Video on January 23.”