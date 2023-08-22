Chiranjeevi holds tiny granddaughter in his arms on birthday; announces new film Mega 157

Ram Charan and Upasana's newborn daughter Klin Kaara Konidela celebrated her first Independence Day with Upasana's parents recently. Now, a cute new picture of little Klin Kaara is out. On Tuesday, new parents Ram and Upasana shared a joint birthday post on Instagram for his father Chiranjeevi. Along with a sweet caption, the new parents shared an adorable picture of the veteran actor with his granddaughter. Also read: Chiranjeevi reveals Ram Charan and Upasana's baby girl name as Klin Kaara; here's what it means

Ram Charan and Upasana's birthday post

Chiranjeevi with granddaughter Klin Kaara Konidela in an unseen picture shared by Ram Charan and Upasana.

Chiranjeevi held tiny Klin Kaara, who was born on June 20, in his arms as he smiled for the camera. The picture was taken inside Klin Kaara's beautiful nursery.

The newborn was in a pale pink onesie and her face was covered with two pink heart emojis. The accompanying caption read, “Happiest Birthday to our dearest CHIRUTHA (Chiranjeevi Thatha [grandfather]). Loads of love from us and the littlest member of the KONIDELA family (heart eyes emoji)...”

Chiranjeevi's new film

Chiranjeevi's 68th birthday celebrations turned more special after the actor and the makers announced his new film, Mega 157. The movie will mark his collaboration with filmmaker Vassishta.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Monday, “On Chiranjeevi’s birthday today, UV Creations announces a fantasy entertainer [Mega 157], which will be directed by Vassishta, who made his directorial debut with Bimbisara. It’s after a long time that Chiranjeevi will be seen in a fantasy movie… The film - not titled yet - will be produced by Vamsi, Pramod and Vikram."

Ram Charan and Upasana's baby announcement

Ram and Upasana married on June 14, 2012. The two announced her pregnancy in December 2022. They welcomed their first child together on June 20. Upasana had shared a photo with her daughter and Ram on Instagram later and thanked fans for their love and blessings. Her post read, “Overwhelmed by the warm welcome for our little one. Thank you for all the love and blessings...”

