Chiranjeevi celebrates 66th birthday with son Ram Charan, brother Pawan Kalyan. See pics

Actor Chiranjeevi, who turned 66 on Sunday, had a quiet birthday celebration with his family members. Pictures from the birthday party, which was attended by the star’s brother Pawan Kalyan as well, have surfaced on social media.

Several fan accounts of Chiranjeevi on Twitter shared the pictures in which the megastar can be seen wearing a golden kurta.





In one of the pictures, Ram Charan can be seen kissing his father while daughter-in-law Upasana Konidela looks on. In another picture, Chiranjeevi kisses on Upasana's head while Ram Charan looks on.

In one picture, Chiranjeevi can be seen posing with his brothers Pawan Kalyan and Naga Babu.

On Sunday, Chiranjeevi also shared celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his sisters. He shared a post on Instagram in which we can see his sisters tying him a rakhi.

On the career front, Chiranjeevi currently awaits the release of filmmaker Koratala Siva’s Acharya, in which he’s rumoured to have played dual roles. The film also stars Ram Charan in a key role.





Acharya, as per reports, will be about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

The film originally was supposed to mark Trisha’s return to Telugu filmdom after many years. However, she opted out of the project due to creative differences. She was eventually replaced by Kajal Aggarwal. The film also stars Pooja Hegde as Ram Charan’s pair.

Chiranjeevi has two more projects in the offing. On Sunday, it was announced that he will star in the Telugu remake of Tamil film Vedalam. The project has been titled Bhola Shankar, and it also stars Keerthy Suresh as his sister.

Chiranjeevi also has a yet-untitled Telugu project with director Bobby in the pipeline.

