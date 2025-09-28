Search
Sun, Sept 28, 2025
Chiranjeevi pens sweetest note for son Ram Charan as he completes 18 years in cinema: ‘I always feel proud seeing you’

BySantanu Das
Updated on: Sept 28, 2025 03:23 pm IST

Chiranjeevi recalled the first time he saw Ram Charan on screen as an actor, and shared that he admires his dedication and hardwork.

Ram Charan completes 18 years in the film industry today (September 28). He made his acting debut as a lead actor with the film Chirutha in 2007. The actor received the most heartfelt wish on this special occasion from his father Chiranjeevi, who took to his X account to share that he is ‘always proud’ of him.

Ram Charan received a warm note from dad Chiranjeevi.

What Chiranjeevi wrote about Ram

Chiranjeevi wrote in Telugu, “Charan Babu, I am immensely delighted that your cinematic journey, which began 18 years ago with ‘Chirutha’, has today firmly established itself in the hearts of millions of fans. The moment I saw you as a hero on screen.. As a father, I can never forget it. Your discipline, hard work, determination, humility, and dedication have made you stand out even more uniquely in the industry.”

He continued, "As a father, I always feel proud seeing you.. With the love of Telugu audiences and the grace of God, I wish that you will scale many more peaks. Victory be yours…!"

The makers of Ram Charan's next, Peddi, shared a note for their leading star on completing this milestone. It read, "Celebrating our #Peddi's 18 incredible years in cinema. From carrying a rich legacy on screen to being grounded off the screen, you've stood apart from all the stars and paved your own path giving us many moments of high & energy. Here's to celebrating MEGA POWER STAR @AlwaysRamCharan and his journey. This is just the beginning. Bigger things await starting from #Peddi."

Fans saw Ram last in Game Changer. After the success of RRR, expectations were high for Ram’s next film. Unfortunately, the Shankar directorial failed to make a mark when it was released in January this year. Buchi Babu Sana’s sports drama Peddi is his upcoming release, set to hit theatres on March 27. 2026.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Follow Us On