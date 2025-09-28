Chiranjeevi pens sweetest note for son Ram Charan as he completes 18 years in cinema: ‘I always feel proud seeing you’

Ram Charan completes 18 years in the film industry today (September 28). He made his acting debut as a lead actor with the film Chirutha in 2007. The actor received the most heartfelt wish on this special occasion from his father Chiranjeevi, who took to his X account to share that he is ‘always proud’ of him. Ram Charan received a warm note from dad Chiranjeevi.

What Chiranjeevi wrote about Ram

Chiranjeevi wrote in Telugu, “Charan Babu, I am immensely delighted that your cinematic journey, which began 18 years ago with ‘Chirutha’, has today firmly established itself in the hearts of millions of fans. The moment I saw you as a hero on screen.. As a father, I can never forget it. Your discipline, hard work, determination, humility, and dedication have made you stand out even more uniquely in the industry.”

He continued, "As a father, I always feel proud seeing you.. With the love of Telugu audiences and the grace of God, I wish that you will scale many more peaks. Victory be yours…!"

The makers of Ram Charan's next, Peddi, shared a note for their leading star on completing this milestone. It read, "Celebrating our #Peddi's 18 incredible years in cinema. From carrying a rich legacy on screen to being grounded off the screen, you've stood apart from all the stars and paved your own path giving us many moments of high & energy. Here's to celebrating MEGA POWER STAR @AlwaysRamCharan and his journey. This is just the beginning. Bigger things await starting from #Peddi."

Fans saw Ram last in Game Changer. After the success of RRR, expectations were high for Ram’s next film. Unfortunately, the Shankar directorial failed to make a mark when it was released in January this year. Buchi Babu Sana’s sports drama Peddi is his upcoming release, set to hit theatres on March 27. 2026.