Chiranjeevi reassures worried fans about Pawan Kalyan’s health after surgery: ‘He is safe and stable’

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan is on the road to recovery after undergoing a medical procedure on April 18, following doctors’ advice. Amid growing concern among fans, megastar Chiranjeevi stepped in to share a reassuring health update about his brother. Chiranjeevi shared that Pawan Kalyan is safe and stable after undergoing surgery.

Putting all worries to rest, Chiranjeevi confirmed that Pawan is “safe, stable, and recovering well” post-surgery. He further added that the actor is expected to be back to his normal routine within a week.

Chiranjeevi gives an update On Sunday, Chiranjeevi took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share an update on Pawan Kalyan’s health after his surgery. The actor-politician has been advised complete rest for about ten days as he recuperates.

Chiranjeevi shared that he is safe and stable after undergoing surgery, and is expected to return to his normal routine in a week.

“Kalyan Babu has successfully undergone a medical procedure and is now safe, stable, and recovering well,” he wrote.

Chiranjeevi continued, “As per the doctors, it may take about a week for him to return to his normal routine. There is no cause for concern. Thank you all for your love, concern, and prayers. Let us keep him in our thoughts and wish him strength, comfort, and a speedy recovery.”