Dacoit first review out: Adivi Sesh’s film called ‘modern-day Sholay’; actor hopes it matches its success

Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, and Anurag Kashyap's Dacoit is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. The makers unveiled an intriguing teaser of the film on May 26, offering a glimpse into the fierce looks of the trio. Now, in an interview with Times Now, Adivi has expressed his hope that the film replicates the success of Sholay. Adivi Sesh talks about reactions to the teaser of Dacoit.

Adivi Sesh says fans called Dacoit modern-day Sholay

The actor revealed that he had been flooded with messages after the Dacoit teaser dropped. Reacting to someone calling it a modern-day Sholay—the iconic Dharmendra-Amitabh Bachchan film—he stated, “It was going in that direction only, so let’s hope it replicates the success of Sholay.”

Speaking about what Dacoit would offer audiences, Adivi Sesh said, “I think it’s an extremely emotionally charged and angry story. Dacoit has laughter, there’s anger, there are tears—there’s every emotion that should be there in movies. The film is told from the perspective of a neo-Western.”

The teaser shows Mrunal’s Juliet character frightened and walking as fast as she can, while Adivi promises her that although she has been betrayed by everyone, he’s not here to do the same—rather, to destroy her. The teaser also offers a glimpse of Anurag’s intense look. Sharing the teaser, Adivi wrote, “You better RUN @mrunalthakur #DACOIT Sab Kuch Jalaa Daalega (I'll burn down everything). Watch the film 👇🏼in theatres Worldwide December 25th 💥It’s gonna be a DACOIT CHRISTMAS.”

About Dacoit

Directed by debutant Shaneil Deo, the film stars Anurag as an inspector and is said to be the story of two former lovers who are forced to work together to commit a series of robberies that change their lives. Before Mrunal, the film was initially announced with Shruti Haasan in the lead role. However, she walked out due to the alleged over-involvement of her co-actor.

A source told India Today Digital, “Shruti Haasan shot the teaser of the film last year, and after that, the shoot dates kept getting pushed. The other actor was too involved in the script—just as he is for every film. Shruti, despite being interested in showcasing a new side of her acting, wasn’t comfortable with the co-star’s over-involvement. It made the workplace uncomfortable for her. Thus, she walked out of the project.”