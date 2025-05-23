Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai: Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde's film set to release on this date

Varun Dhawan has reunited with father-directed David Dhawan for their favourite genre i.e. comedy, in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. And the makers of the film have finally announced the release date of the film which also stars Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde comedy caper will entertain the audience on April 10, 2026.

The film will release on…

On Friday, the makers of the film Tips film official along with Varun shared a poster that revealed the release date of the film. Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, “Double the trouble, triple the fun! Jab…’Hai Jawani toh Ishq Hona Hai’ hits cinemas on 10th April 2026.”

Varun shared the poster in his Instagram stories along with the new remixed song Hai Jawaani To Ishq Hona Hai composed by Sachin-Jigar. The original number was sung by Shankar Mahadevan and Hema Sardesai was part of David Dhawan's 1999 film Biwi No.1 starring Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen, Karishma Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Tabu.

Internet reacts

As soon as the news broke, fans definitely couldn't keep calm and started reacting. One fan wrote, "It's giving "mai tera hero" vibes". Another one said, “So, do we need to wait at least one year? Nooo, don't have the patience for that.” A third fan announced 2026 as Varun's year as he wrote, “2026 is Varun Dhawan year this, border 2, bhediya 2.” A fourth fan was excited for the cast and wrote, “Vd x Mrunal x Pooja Loving the cast already.” A fan was excited that Varun is back with romantic comedy genre and wrote, "A proper rom-com after a long time."

About Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

This romantic comedy is being directed by David Dhawan. Interestingly, the film’s title is inspired by a line from Biwi No.1, which starred Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen and Karisma Kapoor. Varun, Pooja and Mrunal were recently shooting for a remixed version of Chunari Chunari from the original film.