Dev Mohan talks about new films, language barriers, challenges: I don’t want to repeat myself, even if it’s a sweet spot

Actor Dev Mohan had a debut most could only dream of in 2020 with the Malayalam film Sufiyum Sujatayum. At a time when theatres were shut down, his film found space on Prime Video and went on to find the perfect audience, thanks to everyone being holed up at home. Dev Mohan debuted in 2020 with Sufiyum Sujatayum and will soon star in Rainbow and Sathi Leelavathi.

Despite the influx of content, the film got noticed, and everyone wanted to know more about the titular Sufi. The actor says that "as a film lover, he would’ve loved to debut on the big screen” but is not complaining. Dev, who has since also debuted in Telugu, talks to Hindustan Times about finding his footing as an actor, his upcoming films, his take on how the Malayalam film industry can balance critical and box office success, and more.

On his Malayalam and Telugu debuts

Sufiyum Sujatayum received mixed reviews when it was released, but Dev saw a massive outpouring of love unlike anything he had ever seen. “When they told me the film would get an OTT release, I was worried and disappointed. We all grew up watching films in theatres, right? And India didn’t have a culture of digital releases then. It was only later I realised that as an actor, it gave me such a wide reach in a short span. I probably wouldn’t have gotten that with a theatrical debut,” he explains.

After that, Dev played a key role in Panthrandu in 2022 before debuting in Telugu as Dushyanta in the 2023 film Shaakunthalam. Unfortunately, this debut didn’t go as well, with the film receiving lukewarm reviews. “Samantha Ruth Prabhu was my co-star for my second film as a lead. And it was the opportunity to do a mythological film. So, of course, I never felt like saying no to it. The result was something none of us expected, but it taught me to anticipate the ups and downs of this industry,” says the actor.

Moving ahead with good work

Dev has since acted in the 2023 film Pulli and the 2024 film Parakramam. He is now returning to Telugu with Rainbow and Sathi Leelavathi, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Lavanya Tripathi, respectively. The actor will also debut in Tamil with a bi-lingual film starring Arya. Ask him about working in various languages, and Dev says he doesn’t believe in limiting himself to one language. “It’s a conscious choice,” he explains.

“When I acted in Shaakunthalam, it was really tough for me to learn Telugu words that were bookish. But that just means that when I do social films now, it’s much easier for me because it’s not as shuddh,” he says, adding, “Which is why I believe in being open to everything; I don’t limit myself to specific roles or genre. As long as what the writer says excites me, it’s enough for me to say yes, irrespective of the language.”

The actor also has a Malayalam web series called Eyes lined up, which he’s excited about, given that it’s his first time working in the space. “I want to do things that challenge or give me a new experience. I don’t want to repeat myself, even if it’s a sweet spot,” he says.

Challenges in the Malayalam film industry’s

Dev started his career in Mollywood, and he's hopeful for the future, even though, despite delivering numerous hits like Manjummel Boys and Premalu last year, the industry also reported a loss of ₹700 crore.

Ask Dev about what can be done to ensure the numbers match its critical success, and he says, “Kerala is a small state with a population of 3.5 crore, so it’s unrealistic to invest ₹100 crore in one film. The films that have worked also had themes that worked well in, say, Telangana or Tamil Nadu. Plus, I believe the native audience for our films in Kerala is less, the movie-watching culture is different.”

Having said that, Dev says the budgets are also increasing because filmmakers hope to make such returns. “Now, ₹20-30 crore movies are happening in Malayalam too because they're confident of finding an audience. My film with Arya has a big budget, as does L2: Empuraan, from what I heard. Baahubali has proven that with conviction, anything is possible. And I believe it'll work out for the Malayalam film industry too when the focus is only on investing however much the film needs,” he rounds off.