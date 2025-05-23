Did Bhairavam director Vijay Kanakamedala troll Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan? He claims he was hacked

Director Vijay Kanakamedala of Naandhi and Ugram-fame found himself in hot soup after Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, and Ram Charan’s fans called for a boycott of his upcoming film Bhairavam on X (formerly Twitter). The Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Manchu Manoj and Nara Rohith-starrer is set for release on 30 May, but an old post on Vijay’s Facebook page spells trouble. (Also Read: Mega157: Nayanthara returns to Telugu cinema for her ‘hat-trick’ film with Chiranjeevi. Watch announcement video) Vijay Kanakamedala is getting called out on social media for allegedly trolling Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan.

Vijay Kanakamedala trolled Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan?

Internet sleuths dug up an old meme from 2011 posted on Vijay’s Facebook page. The meme mirrors the poster of the Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Paa with Chiranjeevi and Ram’s faces morphed on it. The morphed poster reads that the film is ‘written and directed by Allu Aravind’. Instead of Paa, the title reads Chaa. Vijay’s caption for the post reads, “samajika nayam presents Chaaaaaaaa.” While the post has now been taken down, screengrabs and screen recordings of it began making rounds online in no time.

Bhairavam director apologises, claims he was hacked

After calls for a boycott gained traction, Vijay addressed the issue on X and claimed that he does not know how the post ended up on his Facebook. He sent greetings to Chiranjeevi, Pawan and Ram, writing, “I have been trolled a little on social media since we released the trailer of Bhairavam on 18 May. Mega fans were supportive of me. But today, without my knowledge, I came to know that Mega fans have also been trolling me for a post on Facebook in 2011. It was not my post…something happened, I must have been hacked.”

He then claimed that out of everyone, he has worked mostly with Mega heroes in his career. “I worked for Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s Gabbar Singh, he supported me a lot then. At the same time, he also introduced me to Sai Dharam Tej (aka Sai Durgha Tej) and asked me to direct him if I have a good story. I have a good relationship with Tej, he calls me anna (elder brother). Why would I alienate Mega fans like that?” Vijay also wrote that he came to the industry, like most others, after watching Chiranjeevi-Pawan films.

He questioned, “Why would I alienate them? Why would I make such a mistake?” Apologising to the fans, Vijay added, “It was posted on my social media, it happened whether I knew it or not…it was hacked. Still, it’s my social media page, and I take responsibility. I will ensure it doesn’t happen again. Someone trolling my film might have hacked it. As one of you, I sincerely apologise.”

Fans not placated, do not buy Vijay’s explanation

Unfortunately for Vijay, the Mega fans did not buy his explanation. One comment on X read, “can anyone hack a FB account and post a 2011 post? Is that known? Or possible?” Another wrote, “2011 lo nee Fb hacking evadra chesedi (Who will hack your FB in 2011?)” One X user said, “11 years back hack aina nuvvu Inka delete cheykapovatam convincing ga ledhu. (It’s not convincing at all that you got hacked 11 years ago and still didn’t delete the post)”

Even those who support his film remained sceptical, with one writing, “2011 lone ne account hack chesi post chesentha em chesavani. Edo pilla thanam esesav lite theesko. We support Bhairavam. (What did you do in 2011 for someone to hack you. It was a childish thing to do, but it’s okay. We support Bhairavam)” Another wrote, “Guru...Appatlo Pillthanam lo vesaa ani oppukunte, Inka baaguntadhi. Yevado 11 yrs back Hack chesthe, ippati daaka chooskoledha nuvvu? (It would’ve been nicer for you to admit you were being childish. How would you not know till now if someone hacked you 11 years ago?)”