Mega157: Nayanthara returns to Telugu cinema for her ‘hat-trick’ film with Chiranjeevi. Watch announcement video

Mega157: Nayanthara is making her return to Telugu cinema with a bang. On Saturday, the makers of Chiranjeevi's upcoming film, which is tentatively titled Mega157, officially announced that Nayanthara has been cast as the leading lady. Nayanthara was seen in a fun announcement video which was shared by director Anil Ravipudi. (Also read: Nayanthara slams Dhanush for creating roadblocks for her Netflix documentary: ‘An all time low for you’) Nayanthara will star opposite Chiranjeevi in Anil Ravipudi’s film.

Nayanthara in Anil Ravipudi's next

In the video, Nayanthara was seen getting ready for a shoot and started speaking in Telugu. When a member from her makeup crew asked her if she is doing a Telugu film next, the actor gave a smile. Next, she was seen asking her car driver to increase the volume of the song Star Star. Director Anil Ravipudi joined her next to conclude that their upcoming collaboration begins soon.

In the caption, Anil wrote, “Welcoming the ever graceful queen, #Nayanthara garu to our #Mega157 journey as she brings her brilliance and elegance alongside our Megastar @KChiruTweets garu once again ❤️”

What Chiranjeevi said

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi also shared the announcement video and wrote in the caption, "Welcome back for the hatrick film #Nayanthara! Glad to have you on board for our #Mega157 journey with @anilravipudi. SANKRANTHI 2026 రఫ్ఫాడించేద్దాం"

Mega157 is set to release next year on the occasion of Sankranthi. Touted to be a mass entertainer, not much is known about the premise of the film yet. It will be produced by Shine Screens.

Nayanthara made her Telugu cinema debut with Lakshmi in 2006. She also appeared in another Telugu film, Boss. Nayanthara has worked with Chiranjeevi before in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Godfather.

On the workfront, Nayanthara was last seen in Test, which was released directly on Netflix in April. Also starring R Madhavan and Siddharth, the sports drama received mixed reviews upon release.