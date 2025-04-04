Viraj Singh reveals the nitty-gritty of shooting Nayanthara, Siddharth, R Madhavan's Test: ‘Wanted it to look natural’

S Sashikanth’s Netflix film Test, starring Nayanthara, R Madhavan, and Siddharth in the lead roles, offers a slice-of-life tale centred around a cricket match. Cinematographer Viraj Singh describes the film as a ‘collaborative effort’ in which everyone involved brought their A-game to ensure they delivered an ‘amazing’ film. (Also Read: Test trailer: Nayanthara, R Madhavan, Siddharth give it all for their dreams, passion in ultimate game of life, choices) Viraj Singh with director S Sashikanth and actor Siddharth while shooting the Netflix film Test.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Viraj talks about why he said yes to Test, the challenges that came along with it, why he wants to be conscious about the projects he says yes to and more. “I am being thoughtful and only want to work on projects that give me a good feeling when done,” he says, settling down for a chat.

Being the ‘carpenter’ of stories

25 years ago, Viraj had studied at the University of Washington in the US and was at a crossroads about what he wanted to do next when he chanced upon cinematography as a career. “I like the idea of being like a carpenter, working with my hands. The idea of making something versus being a businessman. Cinematography interested me mainly due to its travel and social aspects; everything else was just luck. I stuck with it even when I could’ve given up, and here I am today,” he explains.

For the unversed, Viraj is the man behind the visuals of some intriguing projects like Navarasa, Sweet Kaaram Koffee, Silent Murders and Harmony with AR Rahman. He has worked on everything from advertisements and documentaries to films and web series in a two-decade-long career. “There was a time when I would be flattered if someone wanted me to shoot. Through the years, that changed. I want to know the script, who’s the producer…work with people who have a plan if the script speaks to me,” explains Viraj.

Betting on friendship and a good script

Despite what Viraj says, it’s friendship that initially drew him to say yes to Test. “I met Sashi at Burning Man, and we got along very well; we even had common friends. He could’ve called anyone for his film, but he called me instead. When I heard the script…it was amazing. I also liked the collaborative way with which he approached the project,” explains the cinematographer.

A major portion of the film depends on cricket, and Viraj says the process of finalising how they wanted to shoot these scenes was both interesting and challenging. “We researched what worked and didn’t in cricket films. Sashi knew he wanted the matches to look natural and not overly dramatic. We went to matches, spoke to people in the media room who shot them, learnt about specific cam positions and more…it was challenging but fun to do it,” he says.

Working with the star power behind Test

Test tells the story of how three individuals’ lives interject, played by Nayanthara, Madhavan and Siddharth. Interestingly, unlike most films, which are shot in chopped sequences based on numerous factors, Test was shot in sequence. “Most films don’t have the luxury, but our goal was to ensure the actors had a chance to grow with the characters. There’s high drama at the end of the film, and we needed to be sensitive to allow them to reach that place organically,” says Viraj, claiming the trio were on ‘top form’ by the time they reached the climax.

The cinematographer is not just candid about how much he enjoyed working with the actors but also how much he relishes working across India. “South is famous for actively promoting technicians; many people come down here to work for a reason. But the north has a foreign influence that is coveted. I’ve worked across the world, and India definitely does not lack in how we make films,” he explains.

So what next for Viraj? “As a cinematographer, I only get to shoot when someone calls me. But there are some things I imagine I would like to do, like production. I produced a short film called Where is Kashmir in 2023 and have plans for more,” he rounds off.