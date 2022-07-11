Doctor Strange, Dune writer bowled over by RRR: 'Has any movie ever packed more movie into a movie?'

SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster RRR continues to impress audiences in the West. Since its digital release on Netflix, the film has gained a cult following in the US, earning rave reviews and praises from not just fans but even Hollywood celebs. The latest big name to praise the film is writer Jon Spaihts, who has worked on films such as Doctor Strange, Dune and Passengers. He has said that he hasn’t stopped thinking about the film even after two days since watching it. Also Read: SS Rajamouli's 'absolute masterpiece' RRR praised by The Vampire Diaries' Joseph Morgan: 'We laughed, cried, gasped'

On Monday, Jon took to Twitter and wrote: “Holy hell, RRR. Has any movie ever packed more movie into a movie? What a ride. Still thinking about it a couple days later (sic).”

Jon Spaihts tweets about RRR.

In the comments section, fans were thrilled to note that the writer of Dune is impressed by RRR. One fan wrote: “From my fav Screenwriter of Dune. Imagine him introducing this to Denis Villeneuve (sic).” Another fan asked after seeing the kind of reaction and appreciation RRR has received from the West, can it win the Oscars?

RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and is based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan played Ram, Tarak was seen as Bheem. Made on a budget of ₹300 crore approximately, the film earned over Rs1200 crore worldwide during its theatrical run.

The Hindi-dubbed version of RRR is streaming on Netflix while the original Telugu (as well as Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam versions) is streaming on Zee5. Recently, Netflix released figures that showed it was the most-popular non-English film on the platform globally.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON