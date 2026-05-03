Exes Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya attend same wedding with spouses Raj Nidimoru, Sobhita Dhulipala. Watch

Producer, distributor and exhibitor Sunil Narang of Asian Cinemas’ daughter Simran Narang recently got married. A reception held in Hyderabad on Saturday was attended by numerous Tollywood celebrities, including Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna. Exes Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu also attended the wedding with their spouses, Sobhita Dhulipala and Raj Nidimoru.

Exes Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu attend same wedding

Raj Nidimoru, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya at Simran Narang's wedding reception.

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While Chaitanya and Samantha often attend events in Hyderabad, movie-related or otherwise, it’s rare to spot them at the same one. On Saturday evening, Samantha couldn’t stop smiling as she attended Simran’s reception with her husband, Raj. She opted for a purple-and-gold saree for the occasion. A paparazzo posted a video of her, even ensuring security does not bump into a suited Raj at the event.

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{{^usCountry}} Another video shows Chaitanya and Sobhita attending the reception with Nagarjuna and Amala. Chaitanya also suited up for the wedding, while Sobhita opted for a blue-and-pink saree. Nagarjuna and Amala posed for pictures before they headed into the reception, as did Chaitanya and Sobhita. The couple was all smiles as they took to the stage to congratulate the bride and groom. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another video shows Chaitanya and Sobhita attending the reception with Nagarjuna and Amala. Chaitanya also suited up for the wedding, while Sobhita opted for a blue-and-pink saree. Nagarjuna and Amala posed for pictures before they headed into the reception, as did Chaitanya and Sobhita. The couple was all smiles as they took to the stage to congratulate the bride and groom. {{/usCountry}}

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While there are no pictures or videos showing the exes meeting, fans are curious. “Samantha NagaChaitanya kalisara ??? Same marriage (Did Samantha and Naga Chaitanya meet at the same marriage?)” asked one curious fan. Another commented, “I wonder if they all met.” However, a fan seemed to sum it up with, “No nazar. They all seem happy now.”

About Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha and Chaitanya starred together in the 2010 Gautham Vasudev Menon hit Ye Maaya Chesave. The two dated on and off for years before getting engaged in Hyderabad in January 2017. A grand two-day wedding in Goa in October 2017 saw the couple wed according to Hindu and Christian customs. The couple split and announced their divorce ahead of their 2021 anniversary.

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In 2022, Chaitanya was rumoured to be dating Sobhita, but the couple never confirmed the speculation. They got engaged in August 2024 and got married in December of the same year at the family-owned Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Samantha was also rumoured to be dating Raj in late 2023, and she began posting pictures with him on social media. In December 2025, the couple tied the knot at Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.

Last seen in the 2025 film Thandel, Chaitanya has a socio-fantasy film titled Vrushakarma lined up. Sobhita last starred in the Prime Video film Cheekatilo this year. Last seen in the 2024 Prime Video web series Citadel: Honey Bunny, Samantha will soon be seen in Maa Inti Bangaram and Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom. Raj last directed Citadel: Honey Bunny with DK and now has Gulkanda Tales and Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom lined up.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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