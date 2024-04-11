Family Star box office collection day 6: Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur film slows down; earns little over 1 crore

Family Star box office collection

Per the portal, Family Star on day 1 did a business of ₹5.75 crore nett in India, followed by ₹3.45 crore nett on day 2, ₹3.1 crore nett on day 3 and ₹1.3 crore nett on day 4, respectively. On day 5, the film collected ₹2.5 crore nett.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

About Family Star

Parasuram Petla's Family Star marks the first collaboration between Vijay and Mrunal. The film's supporting cast includes Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu. Produced by Dil Raju, the film hit theatres on April 5.

Vijay's Govardhan Rao takes it upon himself to run his family, despite being the youngest brother. He is careful with the family’s finances, but when Mrunal's Indu rents a portion of his home, his life changes.

Family Star review

An excerpt from Hindustan Times' Family Star movie review read, "The plot of Family Star is so wafer-thin; you can see through it like one of the CGI dosas Govardhan makes for his nieces and nephews early on in the film. But even within the realm of what it is, Parasuram’s film defies logic, making it difficult to sit through. Even worse, it almost feels like Family Star was written by someone who doesn’t know what living a middle-class life is like, making the whole attempt feel caricaturish."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place