Family Star box office collection day 6: Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur film slows down; earns little over 1 crore

Family Star box office collection day 6: Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur's film was released on April 5. It is directed by Parasuram Petla.
Family Star box office collection day 6: The Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur-starrer's business in India has declined. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, the film collected an estimated ₹1.1 crore nett in India on Wednesday. The family drama, directed by Parasuram Petla, has earned roughly ₹17.14 crore nett in India in Telugu and Tamil, so far. Also read | Family Star trailer: Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur grapple with love and misunderstandings
Family Star box office collection
Per the portal, Family Star on day 1 did a business of ₹5.75 crore nett in India, followed by ₹3.45 crore nett on day 2, ₹3.1 crore nett on day 3 and ₹1.3 crore nett on day 4, respectively. On day 5, the film collected ₹2.5 crore nett.
About Family Star
Parasuram Petla's Family Star marks the first collaboration between Vijay and Mrunal. The film's supporting cast includes Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu. Produced by Dil Raju, the film hit theatres on April 5.
Vijay's Govardhan Rao takes it upon himself to run his family, despite being the youngest brother. He is careful with the family’s finances, but when Mrunal's Indu rents a portion of his home, his life changes.
Family Star review
An excerpt from Hindustan Times' Family Star movie review read, "The plot of Family Star is so wafer-thin; you can see through it like one of the CGI dosas Govardhan makes for his nieces and nephews early on in the film. But even within the realm of what it is, Parasuram’s film defies logic, making it difficult to sit through. Even worse, it almost feels like Family Star was written by someone who doesn’t know what living a middle-class life is like, making the whole attempt feel caricaturish."
