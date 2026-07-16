Fauzi release date announced: Prabhas film narrowly misses clash with Shah Rukh Khan's King after Salaar vs Dunki

Fauzi release date announced: Hanu Raghavapudi’s period action drama, Fauzi, finally has a release date. The film starring Prabhas and debutant Imanvi will be released in theatres in December. It looks like the makers have avoided another Salaar vs Dunki scenario by having it release days ahead of Shah Rukh Khan’s King.

Fauzi to release in theatres in December

Fauzi release date announced: Prabhas plays the lead in Hanu Raghavapudi film.

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Producers of Fauzi, Mythri Movie Makers, released a new poster of Prabhas from the film and announced that it would hit screens on December 3. “अज्ञातपर्व ENDS. THE REBELLION BEGINS. #Fauzi GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 3rd DECEMBER 2026. #FauziOnDec3,” they wrote, making the announcement. The poster shows Prabhas covered in blood and sitting on a stone while holding a rifle in his hand. Numerous dead bodies lay around him on the ground. “A batallion who fights alone,” reads the text on the poster.

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Narrowly misses clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s King

{{^usCountry}} The makers have avoided another Salaar vs Dunki clash narrowly by announcing Fauzi’s release date early in December. It has long been announced that Siddharth Anand’s King, starring Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan, with an ensemble cast featuring Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji and others, will be released on December 24, giving Fauzi, which is also releasing in Hindi, some window. In 2023, Salaar and Dunki became India’s Barbenheimer (Barbie, Oppenheimer), with both films clashing at the box office. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The makers have avoided another Salaar vs Dunki clash narrowly by announcing Fauzi’s release date early in December. It has long been announced that Siddharth Anand’s King, starring Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan, with an ensemble cast featuring Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji and others, will be released on December 24, giving Fauzi, which is also releasing in Hindi, some window. In 2023, Salaar and Dunki became India’s Barbenheimer (Barbie, Oppenheimer), with both films clashing at the box office. {{/usCountry}}

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About Fauzi

Fauzi is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi of Sita Ramam-fame and produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar’s Mythri Movie Makers of Pushpa-fame. The film is presented by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series Films. Expectations are high given the success of Sita Ramam and Prabhas’ return to a period drama.

After the success of Salaar in 2023 and Kalki 2898 AD in 2024, Prabhas was only seen in The Raja Saab this year. Directed by Maruthi, the horror comedy opened to lukewarm reviews. It collected little over ₹200 crore worldwide, failing to make a mark. Apart from Fauzi, Prabhas also has some other exciting films lined up.

He will soon star in Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Triptii Dimri will be his co-star in the film, which might hit screens next year. Prabhas will also shoot for Nag Ashwin’s sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, which has gone on floors. He is also expected to return to the Salaar franchise for a sequel with Prashanth Neel at a later date.