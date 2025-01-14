Game Changer box office collection day 5: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani-starrer shows growth, crosses 100 crore

Game Changer box office collection day 5: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's Game Changer released in theatres last week to high expectations. Although the film received mixed reviews upon release, Game Changer is performing well at the box office in India. As per the latest update on Sacnilk.com, Game Changer has now crossed ₹100 crore after 5 days of release. (Also read: Are Game Changer box office collections 'fraud' as RGV says? Trade insiders shocked by ‘ ₹100 crore inflation’) Ram Charan and Kiara Advani star opposite each other for the first time in Game Changer.

Game Changer box office update

The report states that Game Changer collected ₹10 crore on its fifth day of release, taking the total to ₹105.44 crore net in India. The film had a grand opening day, collecting ₹51 crore net in India. But unfortunately, the film was not able to maintain its record and saw a sharp decline over the weekend. On its second day, Game Changed managed to collect ₹21.6 crore net and followed it up with ₹15.9 crore net on Sunday. Monday saw more dip in collections, with ₹ 7.65 crore net in India.

More details

Game Changer had an overall occupancy of 34.13 percent in its Telegu screens on its fifth day of release. The film is facing stiff competition from another big release, Balakrishna-starrer Daaku Maharaaj, which hit theatres on January 12. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule is still going strong even after a month of release, with the team already announcing that they will release 20 minutes of added footage from January 17.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read: “Karthik Subbaraj has penned Game Changer’s story; maybe he intended it to be something more…something different. But the version you get, while entertaining, feels rehashed from Shankar’s previous works - you even get Muqabla and Mudhalvan (Oke Okkadu) references. And unlike the 90s, in 2025, you know when he's testing the limits of logic.”

Apart from Ram and Kiara, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, Sunil, Brahmanandam, and Vennela Kishore play key roles in the film.