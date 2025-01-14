Daaku Maharaaj box office collection day 2: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol film witnesses dip but earns nearly 14 cr

Daaku Maharaaj box office collection day 2: Nandamuri Balakrishna's film saw a dip in its collection on the first Monday of its release at the domestic box office. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned nearly ₹40 crore within two days of its release. (Also Read | Daaku Maharaaj worldwide box office collection day 1: Balakrishna gets his highest opening at ₹56 crore) Daaku Maharaaj box office collection day 2: Nandamuri Balakrishna is a still from the film.

Daaku Maharaaj box office

As per the report, the film collected ₹25.35 on day one. On day two, Daaku Maharaaj earned ₹13.50 crore nett, as per early estimates. The film has earned ₹38.85 crore so far. Daaku Maharaaj had an overall 39.76% Telugu occupancy on Monday. It opened to mixed reviews.

Naga Vamsi’s Sithara Entertainments announced on Monday that Daaku Maharaaj made ₹56 crore gross worldwide on opening day, making it Balakrishna’s highest opening. They wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “#DaakuMaharaaj sets the box office on fire and owns SANKRANTHI with Thunderous BLOCKBUSTER. 56 Crores+ Worldwide Gross on DAY 1. #BlockbusterHuntingDaakuMaharaaj – THE BIGGEST OPENING for #NBK garu. That’s how GOD OF MASSES #NandamuriBalaKrishna has made his Declaration with Ruthless Destruction.”

Balakrishna celebrated the success of Daaku Maharaaj with Urvashi Rautela, Vishwak Sen, Siddhu Jonnalagadda and others. In a video shared by Vishwak, Balakrishna was seen kissing him and Siddhu on the cheek. He also told them that his success is theirs and ‘everyone’s success’. Urvashi also posted a video of her dancing to their controversial song Dabidi Dibidi at the success party.

About Daaku Maharaaj

Apart from Nandamuri Balakrishna, the film also stars Bobby Deol, Urvashi Rautela, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, and Chandhini Chowdary, among others. This film marks Bobby's Telugu debut. Daaku Maharaaj has been written and directed by Bobby Kolli.

It is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya. The music is by S Thaman. The film released in theatres on January 12. In the action film, Nandamuri Balakrishna is the dacoit who is hailed as 'Daaku Maharaaj'. Bobby features as the villain who tortures the people.