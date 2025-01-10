Game Changer Twitter reviews: Fans hail Ram Charan's massy presence, call film Shankar's ‘glorious comeback’

Game Changer Twitter reviews: Shankar's first Telugu feature film, Game Changer, was released in theatres today (January 10). Starring Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, and SJ Suryah, the film is a political thriller that sees Ram in a double role as father and son. Given his star power and Shankar's penchant for making grand blockbusters, expectations are high with Game Changer. The audience seems to be on board with the film as the early reactions are largely positive, with praise for Ram Charan's screen presence, Shankar's technical brilliance, and the cinematography. Some, however, have questioned the film's stale plot and lack of real-world logic. (Also read: Game Changer review and release live updates: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani movie out now; fans flood Twitter with reactions) Game Changer Twitter review: Ram Charan plays dual roles in the film directed by Shankar.

Game Changer Twitter reviews

The first shows of Game Changer began at 1 am in several parts of Telangana and Andhra. The first reviews began pouring in on X (formerly Twitter) as early as 2.30 am around the interval. By 5 am, the platform was inundated with Game Changer reviews.

The consensus is that the film is a good entertainer. "Simply in one word.. it’s good.. you’ll love it. Game Changer is a good, clean film that you can watch with your family without a second doubt," wrote one viewer. Another viewer praised the chemistry Between Kiara Advani & Ram Charan, along with the songs, adding that the 'writing was good'.

Viewers call it Shankar's comeback

There was special praise for Shankar, who is coming on the back of a box office and critical dud in Indian 2. One viewer tweeted, "Fun mass, masala, entertainment. Awesome. That’s @shankarshanmugh for us. What a technical brilliance." Many called it the director's 'glorious comeback' after the disappointment of Indian 2. Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan wrote, “Shankar has given a comeback with remarkable film that blends engaging storytelling, stellar performances, and top-notch technical elements to create an immersive cinematic experience.”

But a few decry the non-existent logic

But at the end, Game Changer is a mass entertainer, and these films find it tough to please everyone. Many complained that some action scenes were over the top and ignored real-world physics.

Sharing a video of one such scene, one viewer wrote, "Where is Logic?? Where is Physics??" Many others called the sequences 'cringe'. One wrote, "Only positive is audience who watched whole movie." They listed the negatives as "routine and outdated story, predictable screenplay, cringe and outdated comedy scenes, worst VFX," along with bad acting from Ram Charan.

About Game Changer

Directed by Shankar, Game Changer is a political thriller that talks about electoral reforms and blends the message with mass entertainment. It marks Kiara Advani's Telugu debut and stars SJ Suryah as the antagonist. The film has received a pan-India release in five languages and is expected to open well at the box office.