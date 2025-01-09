Menu Explore
Game Changer advance booking: Ram Charan-Shankar film brings in over 13.87 crore; crosses Indian 2's dismal presales

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Jan 09, 2025 02:55 PM IST

Game Changer advance booking: Shankar's Ram Charan and Kiara Advani-starrer is releasing in theatres on January 10 for Sankranthi. 

Game Changer advance booking: Shankar’s Ram Charan and Kiara Advani-starrer Game Changer is releasing in theatres on January 10 for Sankranthi. According to Sacnilk, the film’s advance booking has crossed over 13.87 crore in India, with over 4 lakh tickets sold. (Also Read: Game Changer: Telangana government denies permission for 1 AM show, approves ticket hikes for Ram Charan film)

Ram Charan plays dual roles in Shankar's Game Changer.
Ram Charan plays dual roles in Shankar's Game Changer.

Game Changer advance booking

The trade website reports that Game Changer has collected over 13.87 crore so far through over 4 lakh tickets for 10,858 shows in India. The film collected 7.52 crore in Andhra Pradesh and 3.3 crore in Telangana. When writing, it made 59.01 lakh in Tamil Nadu, 1.06 crore in Karnataka and 2.6 lakh in Kerala.

For context, Shankar's last film, Indian 2, registered an advance booking of 10.98 crore and Ram's film with Chiranjeevi, Acharya registered 15.75 crore gross.

Game Changer received permission for ticket hikes and early shows from 1 am in Andhra Pradesh and 4 am in Telangana. The theatrical business for Game Changer in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has been valued at 122 crore, with 43 crore in Nizam alone. According to the website, the film will need to bring in 225 crore gross to break even in both states.

In Karnataka, the film has been valued at 14 crore, 15 crore in Tamil Nadu and 2 crore in Kerala. In the Hindi belt, the film is valued at 42 crore and the overseas business at 25 crore. The film must score over 425 crore gross to be a box office hit.

Ram Charan’s last solo release

Ram’s last solo release, Vinaya Vidheya Rama, was in 2019. Incidentally, the film also starred Kiara. The film, directed by Boyapati Srinu, was a box-office bomb and a critical disappointment, given that his last film, Rangasthalam, was a hit in 2018. The Sukumar-directed film grossed 220 crore worldwide, Ram’s highest solo grosser, and was a big blockbuster. Ram’s last film, RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli and co-starring Jr NTR, grossed over 1230 crore worldwide.

