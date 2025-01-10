Jan 10, 2025 9:08 AM IST

"#GameChanger - HIT

A Grand Welcome to the Trailblazing Director Shankar into Tollywood.

Although the first half of the film has its shortcomings, it picks up speed from the pre-interval with a massy episode and makes you wait for the second half, where the flashback part of Appannaa will remind you the old Shankar that we have all missed over the years. The racy screenplay in the second half completely draws us in, making this political drama worth your every rupee. Every song on screen is an eye feast.

Ram Charan as Appanna adds another feather to his cap with his magnificent perormance, Thaman's music is one of the most valuable assets, and the production values are stunning.

And it feels like the 2025 Sankranthi winner has already arrived...

Congratulations to the Game Changer team."