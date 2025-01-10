Game Changer review and release live updates: #GameOver trends on Twitter for Ram Charan, Kiara Advani film
Game Changer review and release live updates: Global star Ram Charan is finally returning to the big screens after blockbuster RRR with the film titled Game Changer. It is directed by Shivaji: The Boss director S Shankar. The movie hit theatres on January 10. It will also star Kiara Advani and SJ Suryah in the prominent roles....Read More
The film got shows as early as 1 am on Friday. Fans have been sharing their reviews of the movie on social media.
Recently, the makers unveiled the film's trailer which showed Ram Charan in a powerful role. In the film, Ram Charan will be playing the double roles of a father-son duo. Ram Charan taking on a corrupt Chief Minister is one of the major angles of the film.
Game Changer review: Praise for film
"If you are ardent admirer of Chitti Babu from #Rangasthalam. Please skip Appanna portion in #GameChanger or you will betray Chitti Babu and fall in love with Appanna Characterization ❤️🙏🏻
Ala yela chesaav ayya ahh character ni 🫡🫡🫡," read a tweet.
Game Changer live: Fan misses screening in US
Game Changer release live: A ‘dream come true’ for Ram
Ram Charan said that working with Shankar on Game Changer was a "dream come true moment" for him.
"Rajamouli sir also said that he (Shankar) is the epitome of commercial films, of larger-than-life films. He has defined global cinema. He was the first pan-Indian director we had. Hats off to him. It's a blessing to work for five years with Rajamouli Garu and then Shankar Garu, it is so enriching as an actor, there's so much to learn," he added.
Game Changer review: ‘Another feather to the cap’
"#GameChanger - HIT
A Grand Welcome to the Trailblazing Director Shankar into Tollywood.
Although the first half of the film has its shortcomings, it picks up speed from the pre-interval with a massy episode and makes you wait for the second half, where the flashback part of Appannaa will remind you the old Shankar that we have all missed over the years. The racy screenplay in the second half completely draws us in, making this political drama worth your every rupee. Every song on screen is an eye feast.
Ram Charan as Appanna adds another feather to his cap with his magnificent perormance, Thaman's music is one of the most valuable assets, and the production values are stunning.
And it feels like the 2025 Sankranthi winner has already arrived...
Congratulations to the Game Changer team."
Game Changer: #GameOver trends on Twitter
“Where is Logic 🤮?? Where is Physics ?? 🤣🤣🤣 Lord Issac Shankar Newton 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Cringe lo Indian 2 ni minchipoyyindhi ga,” wrote a person on Twitter. The #gameover trend has 12000+ tweets currently.
Game Changer review: Sai Dharam Tej's good wishes
“Charann! Extremely excited to witness your phenomenon on the big screen with #GameChanger after such a long gap. All the best @AlwaysRamCharan for all your incredible efforts and patience in bringing @shankarshanmugh sir’s vision to life. May this be a blockbuster Sankranthi for #Dilraju garu and everyone on the team. Best wishes for the grand release tomorrow,” he wrote.
Game Changer review: 'A perfect feast'
"#GameChanger A Perfect Feast for Sankranti -
RAM Charan 's Performance PEAKS in Second Half flashback Portion & The Flash Back Portion is the backbone of Second Half ( Appanna & Parvathi Charecter - Excellent portrayal ) That 20 - 25 Mins 🔥🔥 Shankar's portrayal Make a Strong Emotional Connect BOND with audience .
Ram Charan &
@yoursanjali
Literally Lived in Appanna & Parvathi Charecter 🥹🔥
@MusicThaman
's Music Takes The Film to Next league. A Big Comeback for #Shankar 🔥 Song grandeur & Production Value can experience in each & every shot of the Film
@SVC_official
🫡 .
@iam_SJSuryah
's Performance 💥🔥Collector office scene B/w IAS Officer Ram & Minister Mopidevi #SJSuryah 👌🏻 among Song DHOP 🔥🔥🔥"
Game Changer release: Varun Tej's wishes
"Charan anna redefining the Game from tomorrow!🔥🔥🔥
My best wishes to the entire team of #GameChanger"
Game Changer review: ‘Excellent’
A person wrote on Twitter: #GameChanger one word review
Excellent - ⭐⭐⭐✨ (3.5)
The movie first half is decent but the second half and the climax 20 minutes is a blockbuster💥#RamCharan𓃵 energetic action and charm is love by everyone
Overall perfect sakaranti gift for movie goers