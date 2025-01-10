Naanaa Hyraanaa, one of Game Changer's most expensive songs, isn't part of the movie. Producers reveals why

Shankar’s Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Anjali, and SJ Suryah-starrer Game Changer was released in theatres on January 10. Fans were surprised to see one of the most-publicised songs, Naanaa Hyraanaa, missing from the film. The makers offered an explanation for it. (Also Read: Game Changer review: Ram Charan-Shankar film is an expensive masterclass on electoral politics) Game Changer song Naanaa Hyraanaa features Kiara Advani and Ram Charan.

Why is Naanaa Hyraanaa missing from Game Changer?

Shankar spent ₹75 crore shooting songs for Game Changer, so fans were surprised to see one of the most expensive songs missing from the film. The film’s team explained on X (formerly Twitter) that the song was edited out due to ‘technical challenges’.

They wrote, “Everyone's favorite, #NaanaaHyraanaa | #Lyraanaa | #JaanaHairaanSa from #GameChanger has been edited out due to technical challenges encountered during the processing of infrared images in the initial prints. Rest assured, we are diligently working towards adding the song back in the missing content, which will be available starting January 14th.”

The song, composed by Thaman S with Karthik and Shreya Ghoshal’s vocals and lyrics by Ramajogayya Sastry, was shot in New Zealand. The makers claimed it to be the first Indian song to be shot with an infrared camera. But it looks like its USP caused issues while delivering the final print to theatres.

“Can't wait for you all to vibe with Global Star @AlwaysRamCharan & @advani_kiara in theatres with @shankarshanmugh sir's mark visuals and @MusicThaman's blockbuster melody of the year!” wrote the makers, hoping the song will draw everyone back to the theatres on January 14.

About Game Changer

Game Changer tells the story of an IAS officer, Ram Nandan, played by Ram Charan, who vows to clean up corruption in electoral politics. This proves to be an issue for corrupt politician Mopidevi, played by Suryah, who is vying for the CM’s chair. The film follows their cat-and-mouse chase in a bid to best each other.