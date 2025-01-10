Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Naanaa Hyraanaa, one of Game Changer's most expensive songs, isn't part of the movie. Producers reveals why

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Jan 10, 2025 04:03 PM IST

Naanaa Hyraanaa from Game Changer was shot in New Zealand on a massive budget, but fans were surprised to see it not included in the film.

Shankar’s Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Anjali, and SJ Suryah-starrer Game Changer was released in theatres on January 10. Fans were surprised to see one of the most-publicised songs, Naanaa Hyraanaa, missing from the film. The makers offered an explanation for it. (Also Read: Game Changer review: Ram Charan-Shankar film is an expensive masterclass on electoral politics)

Game Changer song Naanaa Hyraanaa features Kiara Advani and Ram Charan.
Game Changer song Naanaa Hyraanaa features Kiara Advani and Ram Charan.

Why is Naanaa Hyraanaa missing from Game Changer?

Shankar spent 75 crore shooting songs for Game Changer, so fans were surprised to see one of the most expensive songs missing from the film. The film’s team explained on X (formerly Twitter) that the song was edited out due to ‘technical challenges’.

They wrote, “Everyone's favorite, #NaanaaHyraanaa | #Lyraanaa | #JaanaHairaanSa from #GameChanger has been edited out due to technical challenges encountered during the processing of infrared images in the initial prints. Rest assured, we are diligently working towards adding the song back in the missing content, which will be available starting January 14th.”

The song, composed by Thaman S with Karthik and Shreya Ghoshal’s vocals and lyrics by Ramajogayya Sastry, was shot in New Zealand. The makers claimed it to be the first Indian song to be shot with an infrared camera. But it looks like its USP caused issues while delivering the final print to theatres.

“Can't wait for you all to vibe with Global Star @AlwaysRamCharan & @advani_kiara in theatres with @shankarshanmugh sir's mark visuals and @MusicThaman's blockbuster melody of the year!” wrote the makers, hoping the song will draw everyone back to the theatres on January 14.

About Game Changer

Game Changer tells the story of an IAS officer, Ram Nandan, played by Ram Charan, who vows to clean up corruption in electoral politics. This proves to be an issue for corrupt politician Mopidevi, played by Suryah, who is vying for the CM’s chair. The film follows their cat-and-mouse chase in a bid to best each other.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On