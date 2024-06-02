Gangs of Godavari box office collection day 2: Vishwak Sen, Anjali, Neha Sshetty's Telugu film earns over 8 cr so far

Gangs of Godavari box office collection day 2: Directed by Krishna Chaitanya, the Telugu film witnessed a slight dip in its earnings. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has earned over ₹8 crore in theatres so far. The film's music is by Yuvan Shankar Raja. (Also Read | Gangs of Godavari review: Vishwak Sen, Neha Sshetty, Anjali's film falls short of being compelling) Vishwak Sen and Neha Sshetty in a still from Gangs of Godavari.

Gangs of Godavari India box office

On day one, the film earned ₹5.2 crore. It earned ₹3 crore nett in India on its second day, as per early estimates. So far, the film has collected ₹8.20 crore in total. Gangs of Godavari had an overall 25.89% Telugu occupancy on Saturday. Gangs of Godavari has been produced by Naga Vamsi.

Gangs of Godavari review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Krishna narrates the story of Rathna, his rise to becoming Tiger Rathnakar and, soon, both the most dreaded and most wanted man in Godavari at breakneck speed. While this helps to hold your attention for 2-hours-26-minutes, it doesn’t allow you to feel for Rathna when his eventual downfall comes around. His confidante Rathnamala (Anjali) and wife Bujji (Neha) are his grounding forces, but the man admittedly remains a mystery even to them, let alone the audience. The film also touches on caste politics in certain scenes but falls short of going all in."

About Gangs of Godavari

Gangs of Godavari delves into the power dynamics of Godavari. The film features Vishwak Sen, Neha Sshetty, and Anjali in the lead roles. The makers recently released a teaser that saw Vishwak in a new avatar. The actor, who usually plays urban roles, was seen in a rustic avatar. The teaser showed Vishwak’s character somehow making enemies out of many of people.

Vishwak recently talked about his character in film

Speaking with The Times of India, recently, Vishwak spoke about his character in Gangs of Godavari. He had said, “I play Lankala Rathna, a member of the tribal community who transforms from a petty thief to a powerful gangster and politician. This is the best role I've played in my career. I like to push the envelope and experiment with my characters.”