Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama teaser: Actor tells Sohael Kathuriya ‘its over’ ahead of the wedding, breaks down

Hansika Motwani has shared the teaser of her wedding show titled Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama which would give her fans a glimpse into her lavish wedding in Jaipur's Mandota Fort and Palace in December last year and all that went behind the scenes as she tied the knot with Sohael Kathuriya. The teaser shows Hansika talking to her mom about how she was taught not to look at a person's past. Sohael was earlier married to Hansika's friend due to which she was heavily trolled for “stealing” her friend's husband. Also read: Hansika Motwani rides around Budapest on e-scooter during Europe honeymoon with Sohael Kathuriya. Watch

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Hansika wrote, “Lots of Love, Lots of Happiness and a bit of Drama… #HotstarSpecials #HansikasLoveShaadiDrama Streams from 10th Feb only on @disneyplushotstar.”

The video opens with stunning glimpses of the Mandota Fort and Palace and Hansika twirling in a white floral kurta-salwar. It shows glimpses of her and Sohael having a drink together and shooting for their pre-wedding photo shoot. Her voice is heard, "True love, dream shaadi, everything was perfect, nothing could go wrong, or could it?” In another scene, talking about the wedding, Hansika, dressed in a purple pantsuit, says, “It was very tough for me."

Moving towards how Hansika wasn't sure about the wedding, she is seen telling her mom in another scene, “You always taught me, ‘don’t look at anyone's past'.” Her mom says, “I'm always standing by you." She replies, “You are fine with me, I am fine. Period.” A scene also shows Hansika telling Sohael in an irritated mood, “Bas na, khatam, bas (that's it, its over).”

A fan commented on the show teaser, “May be we get answers to the so called statement ‘Stolen friend’s husband’.” Another wrote, “People who misunderstood about Hansu will soon know about thr wedding.... Much needed one though.” One more fan commented, “Haters will get to know about Hansika marriage! Much needed hansu we love you what you are.” A comment also read: “It's going to be superhit!!”

According to ANI, the show will showcase everything that happened from the time Hansika announced her decision to tie the knot with Sohael, as an army of wedding planners, designers and families race against time to pull off a fairy tale wedding in just six weeks.

