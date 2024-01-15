HanuMan box office collection day 3: Teja Sajja film beats KGF 1, Kantara over first weekend; stands at 40 cr total

HanuMan box office collection: India has got its first blockbuster of the year 2024 with Teja Sajja's Telugu film HanuMan making ₹40.65 crore over its first weekend. This is higher than Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 1 and Rishab Shetty's Kantara. It seems to come at par with Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise and has 10 more days of uninterrupted run in cinemas until the release of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter. Also read: HanuMan review: Teja Sajja’s superhero film kicks off Prasanth Varma's cinematic universe Teja Sajja plays a superhero in HanuMan.

HanuMan box office

HanuMan had a lukewarm start at ₹8 crore but gained massively due to positive word of mouth. It released alongside Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram and managed to show better Sunday collections of ₹16 crore. HanuMan is still behind its total collection of ₹69 crore as it had a bigger opening. According to Sacnilk.com, HanuMan's Telugu version has earned a total of ₹28.21 crore, Hindi version ₹12 crore, Tamil and Kannada versions ₹19 lakh each and Malayalam ₹6 lakh over the opening weekend.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Confirming the same, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on X on Monday, “Here’s the big surprise… #HanuMan first *3-day* [opening weekend] total is higher than #KGF [first part] and #Kantara, at par with #Pushpa [note: all #Hindi dubbed versions]… Yes, you read it right! #HanuMan emerges first hit of 2024… Packs an impressive total in its *opening weekend*… While mass pockets continue to dominate, the national chains have also joined the party… Fri 2.15 cr, Sat 4.05 cr, Sun 6.06 cr. Total: ₹ 12.26 cr. #India biz. Note: #Hindi version.”

He further wrote, “Going forward, the strong hold in mass sectors is a big plus, since these pockets will be driving its biz on weekdays… Also, as highlighted yesterday, lack of major releases - till #Fighter [25 Jan] - should help #HanuMan cement its status. #Telugu version in #NorthIndia: Fri 24 lacs, Sat 40 lacs, Sun 45 lacs. Total: ₹ 1.09 cr.”

According to Aakashavaani, apart from Baahubali, Baahubali 2, RRR and Salaar, HanuMan “will cross the lifetime gross of every other Telugu movie within the first week itself in North America.”

HanuMan review

Helmed by Prasanth Varma, the film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer and Vinay Rai. The Hindustan Times review of HanuMan read: “The film picks up pace when Hanumanthu discovers his superpowers and has fun with this knowledge. HanuMan also shows why it’s so hard to set up a superhero film in Telugu when the likes of Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun and Balakrishna play everyday characters and make baddies fly in commercial cinema even without superpowers. The heart of this film lies in nothing but the story of this underdog not realising his own strength, much like Lord Hanuman. And the relationship he shares with his sister, who gets a whistle-worthy moment when she stands up for him.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place