Happy birthday Bindu Madhavi: Bumper Offer to Desingu Raja, her 6 best roles you must not miss

South Indian actor Bindu Madhavi turned a year older on Monday. A model and an ex-contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil, Bindu Madhavi is popular face down south. Starting her career with television advertisements, this diva has certainly come a long way.

She made her entry into films with 2008’s Avakai Biryani and won praise for her role in the 2009 film, Bumper Offer. On Bindu Madhavi's 35th birthday, check out some of her best films:

Bumper Offer

This 2009 Telugu romance-comedy featured Bindu and Sairam Shankar in lead roles. A young man (Sai) falls in love with a rich girl (Bindu), but her father refuses to give his approval. Sai challenges Madhavi's father and declares that he will bring down the millionaire to his level and then marry Bindu’s character. The movie won over critics and audiences and was a commercial success.

Tamizhuku En Ondrai Azhuthavum

This 2015 Tamil film is the story of a computer geek who connects a deadly bomb with a mobile network, putting everyone's life in danger. The film stars Bindu, Nakul, Attakathi Dinesh and Aishwarya Dutta in prominent roles.

Oru Kanniyum Moonu Kalavaanikalum

This 2015 Tamil film is a kidnapping drama with three variations. The film worked well at the box office.

Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga

This 2013 film is a political drama starring Bindu Madhavi, Regina Cassandra alongside Vimal and Sivakarthikeyan. The film was a box office hit and completed a 100 days run at various theatres in Tamil Nadu.

Savaale Samaali

The film revolves around Karthik and Billa, who work at an underrated television channel and create a fake reality show to improve the channel's rating.

Desingu Raja

This 2013 release was a box office hit. The film stars Vimal and Bindu in lead roles. The story revolves around the duo and how the two try to marry despite ancestral rivalry between their families.





