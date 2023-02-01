Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Happy Birthday Brahmanandam: Comedian's poster from Keeda Cola revealed

Happy Birthday Brahmanandam: Comedian's poster from Keeda Cola revealed

telugu cinema
Published on Feb 01, 2023 02:20 PM IST

On the birthday of Brahmanandam, the team behind his next film Keeda Cola revealed his character poster for the film.

Brahmanandam on the poster for Keeda Cola.
Brahmanandam on the poster for Keeda Cola.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Wednesday marks the birthday of the legendary comedian Brahmanandam and what better way to celebrate it than with the announcement of his role in the upcoming movie of director Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam. Titled Keedaa Cola, this crime comedy movie is being produced by K Vivek Sudhanshu, Saikrishna Gadwal, Srinivas Kaushik, Sripad Nandiraj and Upendra Varma under the banner VG Sainma.

The director unveiled the first character poster of the movie featuring Brahmanandam. He said that the comedian will be seen in a never-before role, playing Varadha Raju, a mean old grandpa who you’ll love to hate.

AJ Aaron is the cinematographer for the movie and Upendra Varma is the editor. The release date has not been announced yet. Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam is known for delivering two consecutive hits and is now working on his third project Keedaa Cola. The movie has seven more characters, which will be revealed over the next few days.

This announcement has created a wave of excitement among fans of Tharun Bhascker and Brahmanandam. The movie is sure to be a treat for the audience.

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
telugu cinema
telugu cinema
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out