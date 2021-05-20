Happy birthday Jr NTR: Makers of RRR unveil new poster of Komaram Bheem

The makers of upcoming multilingual action drama RRR on Thursday unveiled a new poster on the occasion of actor Jr NTR’s birthday. The poster gives a glimpse into the character of Komaram Bheem, which is played by NTR in the movie.

RRR, which has been directed by SS Rajamouli, marks the maiden collaboration of Jr NTR and Ram Charan together.

Unveiling the poster, SS Rajamouli wrote on his Twitter page: “My Bheem has a heart of gold. But when he rebels, he stands strong and bold! Here’s @tarak9999 as the INTENSE #KomaramBheem from #RRRMovie.”

Jr NTR said it’s been his pleasure to play the character of Komaram Bheem. He described the character as a "rebel full of heart".

"It's been a pleasure to play this intense role and I am happy to introduce to you all, one of my biggest challenges so far.”

RRR is gearing up for release this October. The film, which is being made on a lavish budget, will be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

RRR, which will be dubbed and released in other languages such as Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil, also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles.

Also read: Deepika Singh criticised for dancing in rain, posing with uprooted trees: 'You are dancing as your roof is intact'

The makers of RRR unveiled the first glimpse of Ram Charan’s character via a special video in March 2020. The video introduces Ram Charan as Alluri Seetharamaraju, and going by his khaki pants, it can be assumed that he plays a cop. Jr NTR’s voice introduces Ram Charan’s character.

Last November, a video was released to introduce Jr NTR’s character of Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan gave a voice-over to the video.





SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON