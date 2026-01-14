Inside Konidela family's Bhogi festivities: Ram Charan whips up dosa for cousins, Allu Arjun misses out. Watch

The Konidela family cousins, including Ram Charan, Sai Durgha Tej, Varun Tej, Niharika Konidela and others, came together to celebrate Bhogi at Chiranjeevi’s Hyderabad home. Niharika posted an inside look at the festivities, which included a traditional bonfire, as well as a lot of dosas and banter. However, Allu Arjun missed the festivities this year for a reason. (Also Read: Ram Charan watches Chiranjeevi's Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu in theatres with fans, Upasana calls it Mega Sankranthi) Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi at the Konidela family's Bhogi celebrations.

Inside Konidela family’s Bhogi “Bhogi? More like Dosa day! What’s important is that we bond as a family and keep our traditions alive!” wrote Niharika, posting a video of the Konidela family Bhogi celebrations on her Instagram. The video shows her cousin, actor Vaisshnav Tej, making a dosa, with Varun assisting his wife, actor Lavanya Tripathi, in making one too.

Niharika ladles herself some hot sambar while Ram cracks up Sai and almost makes him spit his coffee. Ram can also be seen whipping up some dosas for his family as a pregnant Upasana Konidela is all smiles. Chiranjeevi, Naga Babu, and the rest of the family can also be seen relaxing in the misty morning and waiting patiently for their dosas.