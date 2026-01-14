Inside Konidela family's Bhogi festivities: Ram Charan whips up dosa for cousins, Allu Arjun misses out. Watch
Ram Charan, Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi, Niharika Konidela, Sai Durgha Tej and other Mega family cousins came together on Wednesday to celebrate Bhogi.
The Konidela family cousins, including Ram Charan, Sai Durgha Tej, Varun Tej, Niharika Konidela and others, came together to celebrate Bhogi at Chiranjeevi’s Hyderabad home. Niharika posted an inside look at the festivities, which included a traditional bonfire, as well as a lot of dosas and banter. However, Allu Arjun missed the festivities this year for a reason. (Also Read: Ram Charan watches Chiranjeevi's Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu in theatres with fans, Upasana calls it Mega Sankranthi)
Inside Konidela family’s Bhogi
“Bhogi? More like Dosa day! What’s important is that we bond as a family and keep our traditions alive!” wrote Niharika, posting a video of the Konidela family Bhogi celebrations on her Instagram. The video shows her cousin, actor Vaisshnav Tej, making a dosa, with Varun assisting his wife, actor Lavanya Tripathi, in making one too.
Niharika ladles herself some hot sambar while Ram cracks up Sai and almost makes him spit his coffee. Ram can also be seen whipping up some dosas for his family as a pregnant Upasana Konidela is all smiles. Chiranjeevi, Naga Babu, and the rest of the family can also be seen relaxing in the misty morning and waiting patiently for their dosas.
Sai and Varun also took to their Instagram stories to share pictures and videos of the bonfire the cousins lit early on Wednesday to ring in Bhogi. For the uninitiated, the Konidela family comes together every Sankranthi to participate in festivities. But Allu Arjun, who usually also enjoys quality time with family during festivals, is in Japan this year for the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule on January 16.
Chiranjeevi’s Sankranthi release
Chiranjeevi is the only member of the Mega family to have a Sankranti release this year. Anil Ravipudi’s comedy film, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, was released in theatres on January 12. Ram was spotted watching the film at a theatre in Hyderabad on Tuesday with Varun, Lavanya and Sushmita Konidela. The film grossed ₹120 crore worldwide in its first two days.
