Japanese chef Takamasa Osawa whips up his famous biryani for Ram Charan, pregnant Upasana Konidela. Watch

Chef Takamasa Osawa from Tokyo, Japan, who gained fame for mastering the art of making our desi biryani, recently shared his experience of preparing it for Tollywood star Ram Charan and his pregnant wife, Upasana Konidela. Taking to his Instagram stories, he posted inside pictures and videos from Ram’s Jubilee Hills home, much to the delight of fans. Takamasa Osawa made and served Ram Charan freshly made biryani in Hyderabad.

Takamasa Osawa whips up biryani for Ram Charan

Osawa posted on his Instagram stories that he was in Hyderabad, writing, “Today I cooked biryani in a private home. Grateful for the trust. This city keeps teaching me what biryani is.” He posted pictures of Ram’s home and kitchen, where the biryani was freshly prepared. The chef also posted pictures of the exotic birds and Koi fish kept at the star’s home, apart from his pet dog Rhyme, calling it a ‘quiet welcome’.

Takamasa Osawa posted pictures from Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela's home.

Osawa posted numerous pictures of himself cooking biryani in the traditional style outdoors after prepping it in the kitchen. One picture shows a pregnant Upasana, Ram and his mom, Surekha, patiently waiting as the chef sets up the prepared biryani indoors. The actor can be seen standing right next to the chef as he removes the lid to reveal the fragrant biryani, bringing a smile to Ram’s face. Ram also praises the chef for making the biryani so ‘flavourful’ in a video he posted. The star even gave the chef a hug at the end of it all, clearly making his day, as he described it as: “A day I won’t forget.”

Fans reposted the pictures and video that Osawa posted on social media, happy to have an inside look at the experience.

About Takamasa Osawa

Osawa, who calls himself ‘Biriyani Osawa’ on social media, is a ‘single-pot biryani specialist’ and is a Michelin Bib Gourmand. In 2025, he spoke to Gulf News and revealed that he runs a 10-seater restaurant in Tokyo, which serves only biryani, stating that a trip to Tamil Nadu changed his life. He spent 15 years travelling back and forth between Japan, India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh to learn more about the dish.

Last seen in Game Changer in 2025, Ram is now shooting for Buchi Babu Sana's Peddi, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Shiva Rajkumar. His wife, Upasana, is now pregnant with twins. Their daughter, Klin Kaara, was born in 2023.