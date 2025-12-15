Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela swears by Farah Khan's famous roast chicken for her pregnancy cravings: ‘Must try’

Tollywood actor Ram Charan’s wife, Upasana Konidela, is pregnant with twins. The businesswoman recently took to her social media to reveal that she tried making choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan’s famous roast chicken recipe to satisfy her pregnancy cravings. Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela is pregnant with twins and shared that Farah Khan's roast chicken saved the day.

Ram Charan’s wife makes Farah Khan’s roast chicken

Upasana took to her Instagram stories to post a video of her cooking chicken. She wrote, “Pregnancy craving & nutrition fulfilled! Fab recipe - MUST TRY.” She tagged Farah’s Instagram account and linked the video in which the Bollywood choreographer shared the recipe.

Upasana Konidela posted a video of her trying Farah Khan's roast chicken recipe.

For the uninitiated, Farah has been posting cooking videos with her cook, Dileep, on YouTube, featuring numerous celebrities sharing their favourite recipes. Farah and Dileep have also treated various celebrities to their famous roast chicken.

About Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela

Ram and Upasana, the vice-chairman of Apollo Charity and Chief Editor of B Positive magazine, were friends and dated for a few years before their marriage. Upasana is the granddaughter of Prathap C Reddy, founder and executive chairman of Apollo Hospitals. Upasana and Ram got engaged in December 2011 and married in June 2012 in Hyderabad.

Their first child, Klin Kaara Konidela, was born in June 2023. In October this year, Upasana and Ram posted a video on Instagram to announce they were pregnant with twins. “This Diwali was all about double the celebration, double the love and double the blessings,” they wrote, giving fans a glimpse of their seemantham (baby shower).

Recently in the news

Upasana made news recently after she recommended that students at IIT Hyderabad freeze their eggs and focus on their careers, so they can marry when they’re ready. Numerous people on the internet, including doctors, called out her statement for various reasons. Ram last starred in Shankar’s Game Changer this year, which failed to make a mark. He is now shooting for Buchi Babu Sana’s sports drama, Peddi.