Is Salaar postponed? Prabhas film hit with delay rumours as release date approaches

News is circulating in Tollywood circles regarding the postponement of Prabhas' movie Salaar. There are reports that the film, which was initially scheduled to release in September, may see some rescheduling. Directed by Prashanth Neel, known for his work in action-packed entertainers, the film's trailer was expected to be released in August but never arrived.

Graphics work causing delay?

Prabhas plays the lead in Salaar, which also star Shruti Haasan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The release date for Salaar has been also likely been pushed by another 27 days. The production team has cited issues with completing graphics work and plans to complete it by September 28. As a result, there is uncertainty about the movie's release date. Director Prashanth Neel is reportedly unhappy with the delay too.

About Salaar

With a substantial budget of ₹200 crore and Prabhas playing the role of a gangster, the film has garnered significant attention. In Salaar, Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the antagonist. Jagapathi Babu, Shruti Haasan, and Teenaa Anand also have pivotal roles. There is also news of a sequel in the works, with Jagapathi Babu's character appearing prominently in the second part. The film is set to release not only in regional languages but also in Hindi, making it a pan-Indian release.

Reaction to teaser

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to their social media, Hombale Films shared an update regarding the trailer launch in July. "Overwhelmed with gratitude! We are immensely grateful for the Overflowing love and support we have received from each and every one of you, for being an integral part of the Salaar revolution, an emblem of Indian cinema's prowess. A resounding applause to our amazing fans and viewers for propelling the Indian Film Salaar teaser beyond 100 million views! Your unwavering support fuels our passion and drives us to deliver something truly extraordinary," a post read on Hombale Films' Twitter page.

Prabhas was most recently seen in Adipurush, a retelling of mythological epic Ramayana. The film was caught up in a controversy over its VFX and dialogues and did not perform well at the box office.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Currently, Prabhas is simultaneously working on another movie titled Kalki 2898. This science-fiction film, featuring a superhero storyline, is directed by Nag Ashwin. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10