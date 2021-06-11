Jagame Thandhiram: Dhanush's Suruli features in Amul ad, Netflix joins fans in celebration

Dhanush's upcoming film Jagame Thandhiram has got cartoonified by dairy brand Amul in their latest ad. A new topical was shared by the brand's Twitter page and was captioned as "#Amul Topical: Popularity of South Indian movies on streaming platforms!"

Amul featured Dhanush in a similar spirit as seen in the song Rakita Rakita from Jagame Thandhiram. In it, the actor is seen dancing with his friends. In the artistic doodle, Dhanush is seen with two happy men at by his side holding buttered toasts in their hands, with text in the picture that says, ‘India’s Favourite OTT (Over The Toast) Content!’

The hype for #Suruli just got bigger and butter 🕺💃 https://t.co/HeJKnZHxv4 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 9, 2021





Dhanush's fans loved the topical based on him. A user took to the comment section and wrote, "Yes. South Indian movies have 100x better stories these days." Another user wrote, "My south Indian heart is filled with joy, after reading this."

A third user commented, "If there is something that can stand next to R K Lakshman's cartoons then it is Amul's cartoons for sure truly entertaining and thought-provoking"

Meanwhile, Netflix also joined the fans, reposted the cartoon and wrote, "The hype for #Suruli just got bigger and butter."

A multi-lingual OTT content analysis website Binged also took to microblogging site and wrote, "#Amul 's iconic banner celebrating South Indian films supremacy on #OTT platforms!!"

Earlier on June 2, the action drama got its own Twitter emoji based on the lead character Suruli. Making it the second Tamil film after Master to get a Twitter emoticon this year. Jagame Thandhiram, which has been directed by Karthik Subbaraj, will premiere on June 18 on Netflix.

