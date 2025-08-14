War 2 star Jr NTR's action films to binge-watch on OTT

YRF’s spy film War 2 hit the theaters on August 14. Featuring the trio of Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, the action-packed sequel is currently the talk of the town. War 2 clashed at the box office with Rajinikanth’s Coolie, and both the films are expected to make records. If you’re already impressed with Jr NTR’s high-octane stunts and intense character, here are some of his other action films to revisit on OTTplay Premium. As Jr NTR steps into YRF’s spy universe, delve into some of his films that made him an action star with flying kicks and loud explosions. War 2 actor Jr NTR

Jr NTR in action mode

RRR

Jr NTR aka N. T. Rama Rao Jr. delivered a solid performance in SS Rajamouli’s epic period actioner. The plot revolves around freedom, oppression, friendship, and rebellion. Set during the British Raj, the movie revolves around two fearless revolutionary fighters (Ram Charan and NTR), who fight back against injustice.

Simhadri

Before RRR, seasoned director S.S. Rajamouli worked with Jr NTR in Yamadonga and Simhadri. Known as a classic pick, Simhadri blends emotional depth with raw action. The story follows an orphan who is adopted by a family, but things take a turn when love and chaos enter his life. Bhumika Chawla plays a mentally challenged girl in the movie.

Temper

Puri Jagannadh and Jr NTR’s action drama film revolves around a corrupt cop influenced by power. Things take a turn when he embarks on a righteous path after a hard-hitting encounter that challenges his morality. The movie garnered praise for stellar performances and characters.

Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava

Trivikram Srinivas’ action drama film features Jr NTR and Pooja Hegde in the titular roles. The story centers around family feud, vengeance, and love. Packed with some intense action scenes and family drama, the movie seems like a promising pick for fans of the genre.

Adhurs

Jr NTR comes as a double dhamaka with dual roles in this action film. He plays identical twin brothers, who are separated due to some fate twists and are later. While one brother is a sharp-witted undercover agent, the other is a priest. How fate brings them together follows the crux of this action-comedy film.