Jr NTR bakes cookies for young fans; internet melts over adorable gesture: 'How wholesome this is'

On Saturday, Jr NTR took to Instagram Stories and shared a video of himself baking cookies. Alongside the clip, the actor wrote, "Baked, not bought." Later, a fan named Sai Teja shared videos and photos on X, revealing that the cookies had been sent to his family by Jr NTR. He shared pictures of his children enjoying the treats and penned a heartfelt note thanking the actor.

Actors often share glimpses of their professional lives with fans, but Jr NTR recently gave followers a rare look into his personal life. The Telugu star surprised fans by sharing a video of his first attempt at baking cookies. What made the moment even more special was the revelation that the cookies were not for himself, but for two young fans, leaving the internet touched by his thoughtful gesture.

He wrote, "Thank you so very much @tarak9999 Mama with love Smaran and Stharaka. What started as a casual comment actually turned into the sweetest surprise. Today, the cookies reached home. The kids are happy, I am on cloud nine with the autograph, and we are all just smiling at how wholesome this is. Sometimes the internet is not just noise. Sometimes it becomes a tiny bridge between people, fandom, kindness, and memories."

Fans quickly flooded social media with messages praising Jr NTR's gesture. One user wrote, "Lucky kids. Happy for you Sai Anna. You deserve this. Jai NTR." Another commented, "He really sent it... what a man @jrntr." A third wrote, "Such a lovely gesture from @tarak9999. I watched these videos more than 100 times."

Another fan commented, "That's why we love him. He treats his fans like family members, brothers and well-wishers. We also treat him like our own brother. It's not possible to show love to every single fan among crores of people, but only NTR and his fans know this feeling. Love you @tarak9999."

Jr NTR's upcoming film The actor is now awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Dragon. Jointly produced by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar and Kosaraju Harikrishna under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, the film is directed by Prashanth Neel, known for films such as Salaar and KGF: Chapter 1.

Apart from Jr NTR, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Biju Menon, Rukmini Vasanth, Khushbu Sundar, Guru Somasundaram, Ashutosh Rana, Anshuman Pushkar and Sidhant Gupta in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in five languages — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam — on 11 June 2027.