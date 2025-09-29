Jr NTR flinches in pain at Kantara Chapter 1 event, turns down hug from fan who broke security. Watch

Tollywood star Jr NTR turned up at the Kantara Chapter 1 promotional event held in Hyderabad on Sunday evening to support Rishab Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth. The actor, who sustained a minor injury ten days ago, looked like he was in constant pain at the event, flinching when a fan tried to hug him. Take a look. Jr NTR is still recovering from an injury and looked like he's in pain at the Kantara Chapter 1 event. (Filmy Focus)

Jr NTR in pain at Kantara Chapter 1 event

One video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram shows Jr NTR holding his rib as he sits down on a sofa at the event. He can be seen telling someone that his side hurts. All through the event, the actor kept holding his side and looking uncomfortable, even closing his eyes momentarily in pain.

Another video posted by a page shows Jr NTR joining Rishab on stage despite the pain. A fan of his breaks through security and tries to hug him, asking him for a selfie. The actor can be seen moving away from the fan while turning him down because he’s in pain. The fan still seems enthusiastic and had to be pulled away by security as Jr NTR gave him a handshake. He even seemed to hold a piece of paper to give to the actor in his hand, never getting the chance to.

Jr NTR acknowledges he’s in pain

At the event, Jr NTR acknowledged that he was in pain, telling everyone who had gathered there that he was unable to stand for long. He said, “Thank you. I am unable to stand for long. Otherwise, I would've spoken more. Last but not least, you know what I'll say. Please reach home safely. Your parents and family will be waiting for you. Happy Vijaya Dashami in advance.”

On 19 September, his team released a statement to the press that read: “Mr NTR sustained a minor injury today while shooting for an advertisement. On medical advice, he will be resting for the next couple of weeks to ensure a complete recovery. We would like to assure everyone that his condition is stable and there is no cause for concern. We sincerely request fans, media, and the public to refrain from any speculation.”

Jr NTR was last seen in Koratala Siva's Devara. He will soon star in a Prasanth Neel film with Rukmini. Kantara Chapter 1 is releasing in multiple languages in theatres on 2 October. It is a prequel to the 2022 hit film Kantara.