Rishab Shetty did not eat non-veg, wear footwear while shooting bhuta kola portions of Kantara Chapter 1

Kannada actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty is busy promoting his upcoming film, Kantara Chapter 1, before its release on 2 October. Talking to the press in Kerala on Friday, he revealed that he abstained from eating non-veg or wearing footwear while shooting certain portions of the film. Here’s why. Rishab Shetty directs and stars in Kantara: Chapter 1, a prequel to Kantara.

Rishab Shetty abstained from non-veg, footwear for Kantara Chapter 1

Rishab was asked at the press conference if it’s true that he did not eat non-veg or wear slippers while shooting for Kantara Chapter 1. He replied, “Not for the whole film, only for some sequences. It’s not something I’ve done before, so I needed clarity of mind while doing it. I did not want to have any confusion. It’s a God I believe in, so I restricted myself during it.”

The actor-filmmaker also stated that he ensured there weren’t too many people on set while shooting these portions, too. He said, “Normally, when you shoot, there are thousands of people on set. But I did not shoot these portions like that; I’m very careful. I’ve taken great care because I am a believer. I don’t question anyone’s belief; I respect it. And I expect the same in return.”

Busting myths around watching Kantara

Recently, a post went viral urging the audience to abstain from eating non-veg and follow certain rituals before watching Kantara Chapter 1. While it was designed like an official poster, it was made by fans in reality. Talking about it at a press meet in Bengaluru, Rishab denied he or the film’s team had anything to do with it.

“Nobody has the right to question one's eating or personal habits. These are left to individual mindsets and personal choice. Somebody uploaded a fake post, and it came to our notice. They’ve since deleted it and apologised,” said Rishabh.

Kantara Chapter 1 is directed by Rishab and stars him in the lead role. The film, a prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara, also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram, and others in key roles. It will be released in theatres on 2 October.