Fans call Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 trailer ‘underwhelming’ and ‘dull’ compared to first film

The trailer for Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 was released on Monday morning. The prequel to the 2022 film Kantara seems to delve deeper into the folklore explored in the first film, if the trailer is anything to go by. While fans admit that the trailer looked stunning, they seem split about the film ahead of its release on 2 October. Here’s what they said. (Also Read: Kantara Chapter 1 trailer: Rishab Shetty film takes a deeper look at the folklore. Watch) Rishab Shetty plays the lead in and directs Kantara Chapter 1, a prequel to the 2022 film Kantara.

Fans call Kantara Chapter 1 trailer ‘underwhelming’

After the release of Kantara Chapter 1 trailer, fans of the first film took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their review. One wrote, “Compared to Kantara trailer #KantaraChapter1 Trailer looks dull. It's maybe because we expected a lot or maybe they lacked in editing, i expected some high moments with fantastic BGM. We believe in your work @shetty_rishab #KantaraChapter1Trailer.”

Another called it underwhelming, claiming that they felt it didn’t live up to the ‘magic of Kantara’. They wrote, “After watching the trailer, only one word comes to mind.. UNDERWHELMING. Expectations were high, but this doesn’t live up to the magic of #Kantara (2022). The spark, the divinity, the uniqueness.. all missing. What we see instead is just a regular period drama: a tyrant king, a savior hero and a love story. Feels like a forced sequel/prequel rather than a worthy continuation.”

One called the trailer ‘average’, despite thinking the visuals look rich, writing, “Average trailer tbh. Scale is massive & visuals look rich, but the cut lacks the wow factor. The premise seems straightforward, but it felt like Rishab is trying to fit in a lot which might backfire. Devotional elements look well handled though. Expected better. #KantaraChapter1.” Another seemed to agree, “Some frames look absolutely RICH in quality… but the trailer cut felt underwhelming, missing that one big high moment. The story too looks kind of generic, though hopefully it still has surprises in store.”

Kantara Chapter 1 story

While Kantara delved into the legends of Bhuta Kola and Panjurli, a boar spirit, it looks like the prequel, Kantara Chapter 1, will explore further folklore. One X user decoded the trailer and wrote, “Rishabh Shetty Through Kantara Chapter I Trailer Has Revealed Deities Panjurli & Guliga. The Story Revolves Around Sinkhole Where Deity Guliga Of Kantara Resides. The Stone Shown Is Deity Panjurli & Avatar Of Shiva Could Be Guliga Spirit.”

Another criticised that while Rishab’s character is named Bermer, the trailer seems not to explore the legend properly, writing, “Tulunad is created by Bermer as per Tulu tribal Sandhi-Pardhanas (folklore). But making Berme itself as the fictional character without properly referring the Sandhi-Pardhana? How far it’s right?” For the unversed, Bermer is an ancient deity often depicted as a warrior on horseback with a sword in hand.

Kantara Chapter 1 is directed by Rishab and stars him in the lead role. Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, and Jayaram also play key roles in the film that will be released in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English.