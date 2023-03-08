Jr NTR's team clarifies he is not working with Dhanush in Vetrimaaran’s film; calls such reports 'absolutely false'

Filmmaker Vetrimaaran, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Tamil film Viduthalai Part 1, has worked with Dhanush in multiple projects. Some reports claim Vetrimaaran has roped in Dhanush as well as Jr NTR for his next project. However, a statement from Jr NTR’s team has rubbished the rumours as speculation. A statement from Jr NTR’s team has clarified that the actor is not joining hands with Dhanush and Vetrimaaran for a new film. Also read: Jr NTR shares breathtaking pic from California ahead of Oscars

“Over the past couple of days, there is an unverified news report on Mr Jr NTR, Mr Dhanush, Mr Vetrimaaran's film. We would like to clarify that they are absolutely false. Kindly avoid such speculations,” read the statement. Over the last few weeks, multiple reports have emerged on Vetrimaaran working with Jr NTR for the first time. Couple of days ago, fresh reports emerged that Dhanush is also part of the project.

Jr NTR, who is busy with the Oscar campaign for RRR in the US, currently has three projects in his kitty. He will soon commence shooting for his next yet-untitled Telugu film with filmmaker Koratala Siva. This project marks the Telugu debut of Janhvi Kapoor.

Dubbed NTR 30, the project is expected to go on the floors later this month. It will have music by Anirudh Ravichander. NTR also has a film with KGF fame Prashanth Neel and filmmaker Trivikram.

Dhanush, on the other hand, is busy with the shoot of the upcoming Tamil film, Captain Miller. He was recently seen in Tamil-Telugu bilingual drama Vaathi, about one man’s fight to reform the education system in the 1990’s. Directed by Venky Atluri, the film was simultaneously released in Tamil as well as Telugu. While it was titled Vaathi in Tamil, the Telugu version title was SIR.

Dhanush had recently hinted that he will reunite with Vetrimaaran for Vada Chennai 2. The duo had previously worked in Tamil films such as Pollathavan, Aadukalam and Asuran.

