Jr NTR shares breathtaking pic from California ahead of Oscars

Actor Jr NTR, who has finally landed in the the US to be part of the Academy Awards 2023, shared a picture from his hotel room with a skyline view of Beverly Hills, California. Jr NTR will join his RRR co-star Ram Charan and director SS Rajamouli for the Oscar campaign. Jr NTR has joined his RRR team two weeks late as he was mourning the untimely death of his cousin, Nandamuri Tarakaratna. Also read: SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravaani present ASC award for Best Documentary to All That Breathes. Watch

Over the last couple of weeks, Ram Charan has been giving a series of interviews ahead of the Academy Awards. The song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli-directed RRR has entered the Oscars race in the Best Original Song category. Naatu Naatu has become an international phenomenon. Over the last few months, several videos of western audiences seen dancing in the theatre to the song have surfaced on social media.

Jr NTR has shared a new picture from the US.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is reuniting with Koratala Siva for NTR 30 after Janatha Garage. The project is expected to be officially launched later this month and will go on the floors next month. Tipped to be an action drama, the film will have music by Anirudh Ravichander. The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be announced. Janhvi Kapoor makes her Telugu debut with this project.

Ever since the project was officially announced, fans have taken over social media demanding updates on the film. Recently, Jr NTR requested fans to not ask for updates all the time as it puts a lot of pressure on a lot of people. Speaking at the pre-release event of his brother Kalyan Ram’s recent release Amigos, NTR said, “Sometimes, when we’re working on a film, there isn’t much information to share. We can’t keep sharing updates on a daily or hourly basis. As much as I understand your excitement and the urge, sometimes all of this leads to a lot of pressure on the producer as well as the filmmaker. Due to the pressure, sometimes we end up sharing an update which doesn’t have much value which upsets the fans even more,” he said. NTR further added that a lot of actors face a similar kind of pressure and that’s not healthy.

