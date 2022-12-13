Karaj Johar, Alia Bhatt, Prabhas celebrate RRR's Golden Globe Awards nominations: 'Beginning of amazement ahead'

Celebs like Karan Johar, Prabhas, Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR have joined the fans of SS Rajamouli's period action film RRR to celebrate the film's nomination at the upcoming Golden Globe Awards. The film is nominated in two categories: Best Picture - Non-English and Best Original Song - Motion Picture. Also read: Golden Globes 2023 nominations: RRR gets Best Song, Best Foreign Film nods; check out full list

Karan Johar took to his Instagram Stories to react to the news. He wrote, “Go team RRR #GoldenGlobes. This is just incredible and beginning of amazement ahead.” Prabhas, who played the lead in Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise, wrote on Instagram, “Feeling so proud as #RRR gets nominated for the #GoldenGlobes Awards. Hearty congratulations to @ssrajamouli garu, @jrntr, @alwaysramcharan and the entire team of @rrrmovie for this achievement.”

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur wrote on Twitter, “The path to the Oscars for RRR becomes clearer. But I still don’t get why the Golden Globes hold on to a category called ‘Best film in a non English language?? RRR deserves to be in the best film category. Period. Congratulations @ssrajamouli.” In reaction to his tweet, music maestro AR Rahman wrote on Twitter, “Good luck to the RRR team.”

Alia Bhatt, who played a pivotal role in RRR, shared a screenshot of the announcement on her Instagram Stories along with several heart emoticons.

Soon after the announcement, SS Rajamouli wrote on Twitter, "Thanks to the jury at @goldenglobes for nominating #RRRMovie in two categories. Congratulations to the entire team… Thanks to all the fans and audience for your unconditional love and support through out."

Jr NTR, who played the lead alongside Ram Charan in RRR, also tweeted, "Delighted that #RRRMovie has been nominated in two categories at the Golden Globe Awards! Congratulations to all of us... Looking forward."

RRR follows a pre-Independence fictional story set in 1920s that revolves around two real-life Indian revolutionaries: Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR). It also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles.

RRR will face off with Korean romantic mystery Decision To Leave, German anti-war drama All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentine historical drama Argentina, 1985, and French-Dutch coming-of-age drama Close in the Best Picture - Non-English segment, formerly called foreign language film category.

Telugu track Naatu Naatu is competing with Taylor Swift's Carolina, Ciao Papa, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, and Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It is composed by MM Keeravaani and penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.

