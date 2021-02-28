Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Keerthy Suresh’s dog Nyke overcomes fear like a boss, see video
Keerthy Suresh’s dog Nyke overcomes fear like a boss, see video

Keerthy Suresh shared an adorable video of her dog Nyke who is first seen running away from a robot vacuum cleaner and is then riding it like a boss.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:00 PM IST
Keerthy Suresh's dog Nyke rides a robot vacuum cleaner.

Actor Keerthy Suresh is proud of her dog Nyke for overcoming his fear. In her latest Instagram post, she shared an adorable video in which Nyke is seen giving overcoming fears a new definition.

In the video, Nyke is seen running away from a robot vacuum cleaner and then eventually climbing on it and riding it like a boss. The video also featured Keerthy’s other dog, a labrador.

Keerthy captioned the post: “Overcoming fears surely has a new definition. Proud of you my boy, @iamnyke (sic).”

Raashi Khanna calls nephew Neil 'the love and light of my life'. See pics

Priya Prakash Varrier falls on her back in the wink of an eye, watch video

Lakshmi Manchu: Speaking your mind is picking a fight

On the career front, Keerthy has two Telugu projects in her kitty. Her upcoming Telugu release will be Nithiin starrer Rang De, which will hit the screens later this year. She also has Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Mahesh Babu in the pipeline.

In Tamil, Keerthy has two projects. In Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe, she will be seen playing his sister. She also has the upcoming thriller Saani Kaayidham, which marks the acting debut of filmmaker Selvaraghavan.

Saani Kaayidham went on the floors on Friday. Keerthy took to Twitter to seek the blessings of her fans for the new project.

Keerthy was recently seen in Netflix’s Miss India, in which she played a businesswoman who goes on to set up a chain of chai shops in the US. The film also featured Jagapathi Babu, Naveen Chandra, Rajendra Prasad, Naresh, Bhanushree Mehra, Sumanth S, Poojitha Ponnada, Kamal Kamaraju and Nadiya in crucial roles.

Also read: Raashi Khanna calls nephew Neil 'the love and light of my life'. See pics

Keerthy was supposed to make her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan. However, she later opted out for reasons yet unknown. Some rumours suggest that the makers of the film were unhappy with her sudden decision to shed a lot of weight.

