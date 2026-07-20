Kiran Abbavaram explains after getting trolled for saying Obsession is like his K-Ramp: ‘What's wrong? Has same plot’

Telugu actor Kiran Abbavaram recently got trolled online after a clip from a recent podcast circulated widely on social media. In it, the actor draws parallels between his 2025 film K-Ramp and Curry Barker’s Hollywood hit Obsession. After receiving flak, he explained at an event what he meant by saying that the two films share a plot.

What did Kiran Abbavaram say about Obsession?

Kiran Abbavaram, Yukti Thareja and Inde Navarrette in stills from K-Ramp and Obsession.

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On the Chari Not Sorry podcast earlier this week, one of the hosts told Kiran that they liked the second half of K-Ramp. The actor laughed and joked, “Isn’t that Obsession? So many people have called me and asked if I watched it. I said I haven’t because I’m busy shooting. They told me it was basically K-Ramp because it’s the girl who keeps harassing the boy. Unfortunately, our film didn’t hit ₹1500 crore.” While his joke left the hosts cracking with laughter, the internet took it far more seriously and thought he meant it as an offence.

Explains why he drew parallels to K-Ramp

Kiran was promoting his upcoming film Chennai Love Story when he was asked about his statement being turned into something negative. He said, “I don’t know why they’re turning it into something negative. All I said during a fun conversation was that some of my friends watched Obsession and told me it has the same plot point as K-Ramp. I just mentioned it there. I don’t know why they took it like that. Because what’s wrong with saying, this particular point felt similar? I didn’t compare both films.”

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{{^usCountry}} The actor humbly acknowledged that he knows Obsession is a much bigger movie than K-Ramp and that his intention was never to disrespect it. “Obsession is a bigger hit than K-Ramp; it has universal reach. I have a lot of respect for that and was just being funny,” he insisted, adding, “I feel like I said it in a flow; they won’t watch that. When it’s written about, the perception is made that I said K-Ramp is better than Obsession. I never said that, so I hope everyone watches what I actually said. I respect other films more than my films; I would never demean someone else’s film.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor humbly acknowledged that he knows Obsession is a much bigger movie than K-Ramp and that his intention was never to disrespect it. “Obsession is a bigger hit than K-Ramp; it has universal reach. I have a lot of respect for that and was just being funny,” he insisted, adding, “I feel like I said it in a flow; they won’t watch that. When it’s written about, the perception is made that I said K-Ramp is better than Obsession. I never said that, so I hope everyone watches what I actually said. I respect other films more than my films; I would never demean someone else’s film.” {{/usCountry}}

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About Obsession and K-Ramp

Curry Barker’s 2026 hit, Obsession, follows Bear (Michael Johnston) and Nikki (Inde Navarrette). When he makes a wish over a ‘One Wish Willow’ for Nikki to fall in love with him, Bear finds himself being handed more than what he wished for. Made on a modest budget, the film grossed $430.1 million worldwide.

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Jains Nani’s K-Ramp follows Kumar Abbavaram (Kiran) and Mercy Joy (Yukti Thareja). He is a spoiled brat who tries to ‘save’ her from her struggles with PTSD. His misguided attempts set him down a path he didn’t foresee. K-Ramp grossed ₹27.50 crore worldwide.

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Ravi Namburi and Lucky Bezawada's Chennai Love Story, starring Kiran and Gouri Priya, will be released in theatres on July 24. It will clash with Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan.