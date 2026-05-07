Maa Inti Bangaram new release date announced: Samantha Ruth Prabhu film postponed due to IPL 2026

Filmmaker Nandini Reddy’s Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer Maa Inti Bangaram is the actor’s first film in a long while. But, fans will have to wait a little longer as the film has been postponed by more than a month from its intended May 15 release. The reason? All thanks to the ongoing Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2026.

Maa Inti Bangaram new release date announced

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a still from Nandini Reddy's Maa Inti Bangaram.

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Recently, there have been rumours that Nandini and Samantha’s Maa Inti Bangaram will not be hitting screens as planned. While the actor’s production house, Tralala Moving Pictures, has yet to make an official announcement on social media at the time of writing, the film’s team has confirmed the same.

Maa Inti Bangaram will now be released on June 19 instead of May 15. The announcement was made a week before the intended release. “The decision was made to avoid a clash with the IPL season, and to give audiences across the Telugu states the opportunity to fully support the Sunrisers Hyderabad during their campaign,” reads the film’s team press note.

About Maa Inti Bangaram

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{{^usCountry}} Maa Inti Bangaram is billed to be a family action drama directed by Nandini Reddy, produced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru, and Himank Duvvuru. Apart from Samantha, Diganth and Gulshan Devaiah play key roles, alongside Sree Mukhi, Gautami, Anand, Lakshmi, Srinivas Gavireddy, and Manjusha in supporting roles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Maa Inti Bangaram is billed to be a family action drama directed by Nandini Reddy, produced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru, and Himank Duvvuru. Apart from Samantha, Diganth and Gulshan Devaiah play key roles, alongside Sree Mukhi, Gautami, Anand, Lakshmi, Srinivas Gavireddy, and Manjusha in supporting roles. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The 2-minute teaser trailer of the film shows a woman who convinces her husband that she’s alright moving back to his village to stay with his family. Little do they know that she has an action-packed violent side to her. The teaser trailer ends with Samantha’s character almost getting caught. Santhosh Narayanan composed the music for the film written by Raj and Vasanth Maringanti. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 2-minute teaser trailer of the film shows a woman who convinces her husband that she’s alright moving back to his village to stay with his family. Little do they know that she has an action-packed violent side to her. The teaser trailer ends with Samantha’s character almost getting caught. Santhosh Narayanan composed the music for the film written by Raj and Vasanth Maringanti. {{/usCountry}}

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Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s recent work

Samantha was last seen on-screen in the 2023 Telugu films Shaakuntalam and Kushi. She played a cameo in her 2025 production, Subham. In 2024, she played the lead with Varun Dhawan in Raj & DK’s Prime Video series Citadel: Honey Bunny. The actor took a break from films after her divorce from Naga Chaitanya in 2021 and making her myositis diagnosis public in 2022.

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She returned to work soon after and post-Citadel: Honey Bunny has also been working on Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom with Raj & DK for Netflix. Samantha was also in the news recently for her wedding to Raj at Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore on December 1, 2025. The two had been rumoured to be dating for a while before that.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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