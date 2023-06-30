Mahesh Babu twins with daughter Sitara in white as they attend party together, fans say 'she's all grown up'. Watch

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu and his daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni attended Tollywood producer Dil Raju’s son’s first birthday bash in Hyderabad. Their video and pictures from the party, which was hosted on Thursday, are being widely shared online. The father and daughter arrived together for the party and smiled and greeted people as they walked hand-in-hand. Also read: Mahesh Babu, daughter Sitara make grand entry on Dance India Dance Telugu, groove with contestants on stage. Watch

Star-studded birthday bash

Mahesh Babu with daughter Sitara at a recent party in Hyderabad.

Chiranjeevi, Raashii Khanna and many actors were present at the birthday party hosted by Dil Raju on June 29. His son Anvai Reddy turned one.

Mahesh Babu and his daughter Sitara stole the limelight with their colour-coordinated white outfits as they arrived together at the party. Namrata Shirodkar, Mahesh Babu's wife, who is often seen with him at public events, did not join Mahesh and Sitara at the bash.

Mahesh and Sitara twin in white

The actor and Sitara were seen walking inside the party venue and also exiting together moments later in a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram. They were surrounded by Mahesh's entourage, including his security. While leaving Sitara said bye to some people as Mahesh looked on.

Mahesh wore a white shirt with brown trousers. Meanwhile Sitara wore a white outfit with black shoes. Her choice of footwear also grabbed the attention of an Instagram user, who commented on their video, "What are these shoes? Is she really wearing black school shoes?" Many others said they were happy to spot her with Mahesh. One wrote, "Can't believe she is all grown up?" A fan praised Mahesh and wrote, "So handsome. Best actor."

Mahesh's upcoming projects

The title of Mahesh Babu’s upcoming Telugu film, which is being directed by Trivikram, was announced on the occasion of his late father G Krishna’s birth anniversary in May. The project, which has been titled Guntur Kaaram, marks the third collaboration between Mahesh and Trivikram, who had previously worked together in films such as Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010).

Moreover, Mahesh will next team up with filmmaker SS Rajamouli for an Indiana Jones style globe-trotting action adventure. The film, which will have a story by SS Rajamouli’s father Vijayendra Prasad, will be predominantly shot in the forests of Africa. The film is expected to go on the floors later this year or early next year.

